Amazon Prime Gaming : Sam & Max Hit the Road parmi les jeux offerts de septembre 2021
C'est maintenant dans les cahier des charges des différentes boutiques et plateformes vidéoludiques : il faut donner des jeux pour fidéliser la clientèle et en faire venir une nouvelle. La branche jeux d'Amazon aussi a des choses à offrir. Et la rentrée sera belle.
Abonné(e) Amazon Prime ? Vous avez accès à Prime Video, Amazon Music et Prime Reading. Côté gaming, vous êtes régulièrement récompensés, et pour le mois de septembre, vous allez encore être très gâté(e) avec du contenu à récupérer sans frais supplémentaires pour des titres commes Genshin Impact, GTA Online ou Fall Guys.
Mais aussi et surtout vous allez mettre la main sur des jeux PC gratuitement. À compter du 1er septembre Knockout City, Sam & Max Hit the Road, Candleman : The Complete Journey, Puzzle Agent, Secret Files 2 : Puritas Cordis, Tools Up! et Unmemory s'offriront à vous sur Prime Gaming. De jolis cadeaux que pourrez garder toute votre vie.
Voici le calendrier exact des autres avantages dont vous pourrez profiter :
Maintenant Disponible
- Contenu Brawlhalla - Dark heart Bundle (1 legend / 1 skin / 1 Emote / 1 sidekick)
- Contenu Free Fire - Hayato (Personnage)
- Contenu Madden 22 - Prime Gaming Pack #1
- Contenu Rogue Company - Jungle Command Sigrid Outfit
31 août
- Contenu Fall Guys - Snorkeller Bundle
- Contenu Sea of Thieves - Pirate Posing Emote, I Love You Emote, Thumbs Up Emote
1er Septembre
- Dernière chance de récupérer - Battlefield V, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, Metamorphosis, A Normal Lost Phone, Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story, Planet Alpha, Secret Files: Tunguska et Lost Horizon 2
- Contenu FIFA 21 - Prime Gaming Pack #10
- Contenu Genshin Impact - 60x Primogems, 8x Hero's Wit, 5x Calla Lily Seafood Soup
- Contenu Free Fire - Diamond Royale Voucher (x5)
- Contenu MLB Tap Sports Baseball '21 - Daily Box, In Game Currency $100k
2 Septembre
- Contenu Grand Theft Auto Online - $100k in-game currency and Vehicle Discount
- Contenu League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard
3 Septembre
- Contenu Apex Legends - Rare skin for Mirage
8 Septembre
- Contenu Sea of Thieves - Blighted Capstan, Raven Makeup
9 Septembre
- Contenu Grand Theft Auto Online - $100k in-game currency
- Contenu Madden 22 - Prime Gaming Pack #2
- Contenu Last Day on Earth - 'Caustic' Backpack skin
13 Septembre
Contenu League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard
14 Septembre
- Contenu Legends of Runeterra - Epic Wildcard
- Contenu Mobile Legends Bang Bang - Amazon Prime Chest Hero Trial Cards of Aurora (7-day), Skin Trial Cards of Aurora-Heartbreak Empress (7-day), Hero Trial Cards of Irithel (7- day), Skin Trial Cards of Irithel- Nightarrow (7-day)
15 Septembre
- Contenu MLB Tap Sports Baseball '21 - Daily Box, In Game Currency $100k
- Contenu Grand Theft Auto Online - $100k in-game currency and Vehicle Discount
- Contenu Free Fire - Wiggle Walk (Emote)
23 Septembre
- Contenu Grand Theft Auto Online - $100k in-game currency
- Contenu League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard
27 Septembre
- Contenu Valorant - Tower of Power Gun Buddy
28 Septembre
- Contenu Red Dead Online - Reward for a free Vitalism Studies Pamphlet of your choice, 50% off an Established or Distinguished Naturalist Role item
30 Septembre
- Contenu Grand Theft Auto Online - $100k in-game currency
Vous savez tout. Vous aurez tout ? L'abonnement Amazon Prime est à 5,99 euros par mois.
