Amazon Prime Gaming : Sam & Max Hit the Road parmi les jeux offerts de septembre 2021

C'est maintenant dans les cahier des charges des différentes boutiques et plateformes vidéoludiques : il faut donner des jeux pour fidéliser la clientèle et en faire venir une nouvelle. La branche jeux d'Amazon aussi a des choses à offrir. Et la rentrée sera belle.

Abonné(e) Amazon Prime ? Vous avez accès à Prime Video, Amazon Music et Prime Reading. Côté gaming, vous êtes régulièrement récompensés, et pour le mois de septembre, vous allez encore être très gâté(e) avec du contenu à récupérer sans frais supplémentaires pour des titres commes Genshin Impact, GTA Online ou Fall Guys.

Mais aussi et surtout vous allez mettre la main sur des jeux PC gratuitement. À compter du 1er septembre Knockout City, Sam & Max Hit the Road, Candleman : The Complete Journey, Puzzle Agent, Secret Files 2 : Puritas Cordis, Tools Up! et Unmemory s'offriront à vous sur Prime Gaming. De jolis cadeaux que pourrez garder toute votre vie.

Voici le calendrier exact des autres avantages dont vous pourrez profiter :

Maintenant Disponible

Contenu Brawlhalla - Dark heart Bundle (1 legend / 1 skin / 1 Emote / 1 sidekick)

Contenu Free Fire - Hayato (Personnage)

Contenu Madden 22 - Prime Gaming Pack #1

Contenu Rogue Company - Jungle Command Sigrid Outfit

31 août

Contenu Fall Guys - Snorkeller Bundle

Contenu Sea of Thieves - Pirate Posing Emote, I Love You Emote, Thumbs Up Emote

1er Septembre

Dernière chance de récupérer - Battlefield V, Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, Metamorphosis, A Normal Lost Phone, Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story, Planet Alpha, Secret Files: Tunguska et Lost Horizon 2

Contenu FIFA 21 - Prime Gaming Pack #10

Contenu Genshin Impact - 60x Primogems, 8x Hero's Wit, 5x Calla Lily Seafood Soup

Contenu Free Fire - Diamond Royale Voucher (x5)

Contenu MLB Tap Sports Baseball '21 - Daily Box, In Game Currency $100k

2 Septembre

Contenu Grand Theft Auto Online - $100k in-game currency and Vehicle Discount

Contenu League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard

3 Septembre

Contenu Apex Legends - Rare skin for Mirage

8 Septembre

Contenu Sea of Thieves - Blighted Capstan, Raven Makeup

9 Septembre

Contenu Grand Theft Auto Online - $100k in-game currency

Contenu Madden 22 - Prime Gaming Pack #2

Contenu Last Day on Earth - 'Caustic' Backpack skin

13 Septembre

Contenu League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard

14 Septembre

Contenu Legends of Runeterra - Epic Wildcard

Contenu Mobile Legends Bang Bang - Amazon Prime Chest Hero Trial Cards of Aurora (7-day), Skin Trial Cards of Aurora-Heartbreak Empress (7-day), Hero Trial Cards of Irithel (7- day), Skin Trial Cards of Irithel- Nightarrow (7-day)

15 Septembre

Contenu MLB Tap Sports Baseball '21 - Daily Box, In Game Currency $100k

Contenu Grand Theft Auto Online - $100k in-game currency and Vehicle Discount

Contenu Free Fire - Wiggle Walk (Emote)

23 Septembre

Contenu Grand Theft Auto Online - $100k in-game currency

Contenu League of Legends - Mystery Skin Shard

27 Septembre

Contenu Valorant - Tower of Power Gun Buddy

28 Septembre

Contenu Red Dead Online - Reward for a free Vitalism Studies Pamphlet of your choice, 50% off an Established or Distinguished Naturalist Role item

30 Septembre

Contenu Grand Theft Auto Online - $100k in-game currency

Vous savez tout. Vous aurez tout ? L'abonnement Amazon Prime est à 5,99 euros par mois.