Microsoft vient de lancer une nouvelle vague de promos Xbox Series et One. Voici les offres hebdomadaires, avec jusqu’à -90% à la clé sur des centaines de jeux.

Les nouveaux bons plans de la semaine sont arrivés sur le Microsoft Store. Au programme, des promos sur plus de 400 jeux Xbox Series et One ainsi que leurs DLC. Des réductions sur des titres récents, gros comme indé, avec à la clé jusqu’à -90% sur certains jeux. Comme d’habitude, les membres GOLD ont le droit à une ristourne plus importante sur une sélection de produits.

Toutes ces offres prendront fin le 17 octobre 2022, mieux vaut ne pas tarder. Voici donc notre sélection des meilleures promos Xbox de cette semaine :

Les promos Xbox Series et Xbox One

Assassin's Creed Odyssey - GOLD EDITION : 29,99€ (-75%)

Assassin's Creed Origins - GOLD EDITION : 24,99€ (-75%)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War : 29,99€ (-60%)

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition : 47,99€ (-60%)

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare : 23,09€ (-67%)

Call of Duty : Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition : 39,99€ (-60%)

Call of Duty : Black Ops 4 - Digital Deluxe: 39,99€ (-60%)

Call of Duty : Ghosts : 23,09€ (-67%)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Ultimate Edition : 87,99€ (-20%)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human : 41,99€ (-40%)

Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition : 32,01€ (-65%)

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition : 64,02€ (-30%)

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition : 29,99€ (-50%)

No Man's Sky : 24,99€ (-50%)

Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition : 23,99€ (-40%)

Sherlock Holmes Essential Bundle : 49,99€ (-50%)

WWE 2K22 : 31,49€ (-50%)

Les jeux à moins de 20€

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered : 19,99€ (-50%)

CODE VEIN : 10,49€ (-85%)

Dead Cells : 14,99€ (-40%)

Death's Door : 11,99€ (-40%)

Far Cry New Dawn : 13,74€ (-75%)

FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE - Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! : 19,99€ (-50%)

Grand Theft Auto V : 14,99€ (-50%)

GreedFall - Gold Edition : 17,99€ (-55%)

Hades : 16,74€ (-33%)

Lake : 12,99€ (-35%)

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition : 11,99€ (-60%)

Pillars Of Eternity II: Deadfire : 14,99€ (-75%)

Return of the Obra Dinn : 13,99€ (-30%)

Sable : 14,99€ (-40%)

SCARLET NEXUS Ultimate Upgrade Pack : 17,49€ (-50%)

Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition : 19,99€ (-80%)

Steep X Games Gold Edition : 11,99€ (-75%)

Streets of Rage 4 : 12,49€ (-50%)

Subnautica : 14,99€ (-50%)

Tetris Effect: Connected : 19,99€ (-50%)

The Crew : 16,49€ (-67%)

The Sinking City : 19,99€ (-60%)

Windjammers 2 : 13,99€ (-30%)

Les promos Xbox Series et One à moins de 10€