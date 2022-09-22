Nintendo vient de brader le prix de plus de 1000 jeux Nintendo Switch. Comme d’habitude, il y en a pour tous les goûts, avec des titres indépendants très appréciés des joueurs et de la critique, des AAA, des jeux récents, des classiques, du solo comme du multijoueur. Hades, Life is Strange, Kingdom Hearts, LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker ... tout le monde y trouvera son compte.

Il ne faudra pas trop tarder à faire son shopping, ces promos Switch seront pour la grande majorité disponibles jusqu’au 2 octobre prochain à 23h59. D'autres disparaîtront cependant dès le 25 septembre. Comme d’habitude, on vous partage une petite sélection des meilleures réductions de l’eShop.

Les meilleures promotions Nintendo Switch

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim : 38,99€ (-35%)

: 38,99€ (-35%) Ace Attorney Turnabout Collection : 34,79€ (-42%)

: 34,79€ (-42%) ASSASSIN’S CREED®: THE EZIO COLLECTION : 24,99€ (-50%)

: 24,99€ (-50%) Astérix & Obélix Baffez-les tous ! : 23,99€ (-40%)

: 23,99€ (-40%) Atelier Ryza 2 : Les Légendes Oubliées & Le Secret de la Fée : 29,99€ (-50%)

: 29,99€ (-50%) Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout : 29,99€ (-50%)

: 29,99€ (-50%) Crash Bandicoot™ - Pack Crashiversary : 64,79€ (-40%)

64,79€ (-40%) Crysis Remastered Trilogy : 29,99€ (-40%)

: 29,99€ (-40%) Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles : 41,99€ (-30%)

: 41,99€ (-30%) DOOM Slayers Collection : 21,99€ (-60%)

: 21,99€ (-60%) FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster : 24,99€ (-50%)

: 24,99€ (-50%) FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE : 24,99€ (-50%)

: 24,99€ (-50%) Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition : 20,99€ (-65%)

: 20,99€ (-65%) KINGDOM HEARTS - HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX - Cloud Version : 27,99€ (-30%)

: 27,99€ (-30%) KINGDOM HEARTS III + Re Mind (DLC) Cloud Version : 41,99€ (-30%)

: 41,99€ (-30%) KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE version Switch (Cloud) : 69,99€ (-30%)

: 69,99€ (-30%) KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory : 29,99€ (-50%)

: 29,99€ (-50%) Le Ultimate Sonic Bundle : 39,99€ (-50%)

: 39,99€ (-50%) LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker : 41,99€ (-30%)

: 41,99€ (-30%) Life is Strange: True Colors : 39,59€ (-34%)

: 39,59€ (-34%) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Cloud Version : 34,99€ (-50%)

: 34,99€ (-50%) MONSTER HUNTER RISE : 29,99€ (-50%)

: 29,99€ (-50%) NEO: The World Ends with You : 29,99€ (-50%)

: 29,99€ (-50%) OlliOlli World : 20,09€ (-33%)

: 20,09€ (-33%) Persona® 5 Strikers : 26,99€ (-55%)

: 26,99€ (-55%) Pikmin 3 Deluxe : 39,99€ (-33%)

: 39,99€ (-33%) Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaste r : 24,99€ (-50%)

r : 24,99€ (-50%) Sonic Colours: Ultimate : 23,99€ (-40%)

: 23,99€ (-40%) Sonic Origins : 27,99€ (-30%)

: 27,99€ (-30%) Tetris® Effect: Connected : 27,99€ (-30%)

: 27,99€ (-30%) The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles : 24,79€ (-38%)

: 24,79€ (-38%) The Outer Worlds : 23,99€ (-60%)

: 23,99€ (-60%) Tony Hawk's™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2 : 22,50€ (-49%)

: 22,50€ (-49%) Turn-Based Strategy Bundle : 40,24€ (-30%)

: 40,24€ (-30%) Valkyria Chronicles + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle : 29,99€ (-50%)

: 29,99€ (-50%) Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden : 20,99€ (-30%)

: 20,99€ (-30%) Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars : 20,99€ (-30%)

Les jeux Switch à moins de 20 euros

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure : 11,99€ (-40%)

: 11,99€ (-40%) art of rally : 12,59€ (-40%)

: 12,59€ (-40%) As Far As The Eye : 10,49€ (-50%)

: 10,49€ (-50%) Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection : 14,99€ (-70%)

: 14,99€ (-70%) Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered : 19,99€ (-50%)

: 19,99€ (-50%) Axiom Verge 2 : 16,19€ (-10%)

: 16,19€ (-10%) Backbone : 14,99€ (-40%)

: 14,99€ (-40%) Black Book : 14,99€ (-40%)

: 14,99€ (-40%) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night : 15,99€ (-60%)

: 15,99€ (-60%) Borderlands Legendary Collection : 19,99€ (-60%)

: 19,99€ (-60%) Boyfriend Dungeon : 11,89€ (-30%)

: 11,89€ (-30%) Catherine: Full Body : 14,99€ (-70%)

: 14,99€ (-70%) Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! : 15,99€ (-60%)

: 15,99€ (-60%) Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy : 19,99€ (-50%)

: 19,99€ (-50%) Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled : 15,99€ (-60%)

: 15,99€ (-60%) Crysis Remastered : 11,99€ (-60%)

: 11,99€ (-60%) Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition : 11,99€ (-40%)

11,99€ (-40%) Diablo II: Resurrected : 19,99€ (-50%)

: 19,99€ (-50%) Don't Starve Together : 11,99€ (-20%)

11,99€ (-20%) DOOM Eternal : 19,79€ (-67%)

19,79€ (-67%) FINAL FANTASY IX : 10,49€ (-50%)

: 10,49€ (-50%) FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD : 11,99€ (-60%)

: 11,99€ (-60%) FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition : 11,99€ (-60%)

: 11,99€ (-60%) Fort Boyard Nouvelle Edition : 19,99€ (-50%)

: 19,99€ (-50%) Gang Beasts : 17,99€ (-40%)

: 17,99€ (-40%) Garden Story : 13,39€ (-33%)

: 13,39€ (-33%) Ghostrunner : 11,99€ (-60%)

: 11,99€ (-60%) Hades : 14,99€ (-40%)

: 14,99€ (-40%) HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED : 19,99€ (-60%)

: 19,99€ (-60%) I am Setsuna : 15,99€ (-60%)

: 15,99€ (-60%) IMMORTALS FENYX RISING : 19,79€ (-67%)

: 19,79€ (-67%) Just Dance 2021 : 19,79€ (-67%)

: 19,79€ (-67%) Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition : 12,99€ (-43%)

: 12,99€ (-43%) LEGO City Undercover : 11,99€ (-80%)

: 11,99€ (-80%) LEGO DC Super-Vilains : 11,99€ (-80%)

: 11,99€ (-80%) LEGO Harry Potter™ Collection : 15,99€ (-60%)

: 15,99€ (-60%) LEGO Jurassic World : 11,99€ (-70%)

: 11,99€ (-70%) LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 : 11,99€ (-80%)

: 11,99€ (-80%) LEGO Marvel™ Super Heroes : 16,79€ (-58%)

: 16,79€ (-58%) LEGO NINJAGO®, Le Film : Le Jeu Vidéo : 11,99€ (-80%)

11,99€ (-80%) Loop Hero : 10,04€ (-33%)

: 10,04€ (-33%) Lost Ember : 14,99€ (-50%)

: 14,99€ (-50%) LOST SPHEAR : 14,99€ (-70%)

: 14,99€ (-70%) Maneater : 19,99€ (-50%)

: 19,99€ (-50%) MLB The Show 22 : 19,99€ (-66%)

19,99€ (-66%) Mortal Kombat 11 : 14,99€ (-70%)

: 14,99€ (-70%) Neon White : 17,49€ (-20%)

: 17,49€ (-20%) ONINAKI : 19,99€ (-60%)

: 19,99€ (-60%) Overcooked! All You Can Eat : 19,99€ (-50%)

: 19,99€ (-50%) Persona 4 Arena Ultimax : 17,99€ (-40%)

: 17,99€ (-40%) Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy : 14,99€ (-50%)

: 14,99€ (-50%) Pillars of Eternity: Édition Complète : 12,49€ (-75%)

: 12,49€ (-75%) Qui Veut Gagner des Millions ? Switch Edition : 15,99€ (-60%)

: 15,99€ (-60%) RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition : 10,49€ (-65%)

: 10,49€ (-65%) Ruined King: A League of Legends Story™ : 17,99€ (-40%)

: 17,99€ (-40%) SaGa Frontier Remastered : 17,49€ (-30%)

: 17,49€ (-30%) Serious Sam Collection : 14,99€ (-50%)

: 14,99€ (-50%) Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments : 14,99€ (-50%)

14,99€ (-50%) Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter : 14,99€ (-50%)

: 14,99€ (-50%) South Park : Le Bâton de la Vérité™ : 14,79€ (-63%)

: 14,79€ (-63%) South Park: L’Annale du Destin™ : 14,99€ (-75%)

: 14,99€ (-75%) Spyro Reignited Trilogy : 19,99€ (-50%)

: 19,99€ (-50%) Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection : 11,99€ (-60%)

: 11,99€ (-60%) Streets of Rage 4 : 12,49€ (-50%)

: 12,49€ (-50%) Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD : 11,99€ (-60%)

: 11,99€ (-60%) SUPERHOT : 11,49€ (-50%)

: 11,49€ (-50%) Tales from the Borderlands : 14,99€ (-40%)

: 14,99€ (-40%) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge : 19,99€ (-20%)

: 19,99€ (-20%) Terraria : 14,99€ (-50%)

: 14,99€ (-50%) The Artful Escape : 11,49€ (-34%)

: 11,49€ (-34%) Twelve Minutes : 12,49€ (-40%)

: 12,49€ (-40%) Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus : 11,99€ (-70%)

: 11,99€ (-70%) WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA : 15,99€ (-60%)

: 15,99€ (-60%) WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship : 14,99€ (-70%)

Les jeux Nintendo Switch à moins de 10 euros

ABZÛ : 7,99€ (-60%)

: 7,99€ (-60%) Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX : 7,99€ (-60%)

: 7,99€ (-60%) Aragami : Shadow Edition : 8,99€ (-70%)

: 8,99€ (-70%) Arise: A Simple Story - Definitive Edition : 7,99€ (-60%)

: 7,99€ (-60%) Assassin's Creed® III Remastered : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) Axiom Verge : 8,99€ (-50%)

: 8,99€ (-50%) BioShock: The Collection : 9,99€ (-80%)

: 9,99€ (-80%) Blasphemous : 6,24€ (-75%)

: 6,24€ (-75%) Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition : 9,89€ (-67%)

: 9,89€ (-67%) Borderlands: The Handsome Collection : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) CAPCOM BEAT 'EM UP BUNDLE : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) Cities: Skylines - Nintendo Switch Edition : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) Coffee Talk : 8,70€ (-33%)

: 8,70€ (-33%) Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! : 6,71€ (-60%)

: 6,71€ (-60%) Cozy Grove : 8,39€ (-40%)

: 8,39€ (-40%) Devil May Cry : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) Devil May Cry 2 : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) Disc Room : 7,49€ (-50%)

: 7,49€ (-50%) DOOM : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen : 9,89€ (-67%)

: 9,89€ (-67%) Eldest Souls : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) Empire of Sin : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) Enter the Gungeon : 7,49€ (-50%)

: 7,49€ (-50%) Faraday Protocol : 9,99€ (-60%)

: 9,99€ (-60%) FINAL FANTASY VII : 7,99€ (-50%)

: 7,99€ (-50%) FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) Genesis Noir : 5,99€ (-60%)

: 5,99€ (-60%) GONNER2 Lose Your Head Deluxe Bundle : 6,99€ (-65%)

: 6,99€ (-65%) Griftlands : 8,90€ (-33%)

: 8,90€ (-33%) Haven Park : 5,00€ (-41%)

: 5,00€ (-41%) Hello Neighbor : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek : 7,49€ (-75%)

: 7,49€ (-75%) Hitchhiker - A Mystery Game : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) I Am Dead : 8,49€ (-50%)

: 8,49€ (-50%) If Found… : 5,49€ (-50%)

: 5,49€ (-50%) In Other Waters : 5,99€ (-60%)

5,99€ (-60%) Indivisible : 7,49€ (-75%)

: 7,49€ (-75%) Journey to the Savage Planet : 7,49€ (-75%)

: 7,49€ (-75%) Katana ZERO : 8,99€ (-40%)

: 8,99€ (-40%) Kraken Academy!! : 8,49€ (-50%)

: 8,49€ (-50%) La Grande Aventure LEGO 2 : Le Jeu Vidéo : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) LEGO® Les Indestructibles : 9,59€ (-84%)

: 9,59€ (-84%) LEGO® Worlds : 9,89€ (-67%)

: 9,89€ (-67%) Mega Man 11 : 9,89€ (-67%)

: 9,89€ (-67%) Mega Man X Legacy Collection : 7,99€ (-60%)

: 7,99€ (-60%) Monopoly pour Nintendo Switch : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) Monster Sanctuary : 6,79€ (-66%)

: 6,79€ (-66%) Mosaic : 7,19€ (-60%)

: 7,19€ (-60%) Moving Out : 6,24€ (-75%)

: 6,24€ (-75%) My Friend Pedro : 7,99€ (-60%)

: 7,99€ (-60%) MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE : 5,99€ (-90%)

: 5,99€ (-90%) NAMCO MUSEUM™ : 7,49€ (-75%)

: 7,49€ (-75%) NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 : 5,99€ (-70%)

: 5,99€ (-70%) NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD : 5,99€ (-70%)

: 5,99€ (-70%) Neon Abyss : 7,99€ (-60%)

: 7,99€ (-60%) Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl : 9,99€ (-80%)

: 9,99€ (-80%) No Longer Home : 5,19€ (-60%)

: 5,19€ (-60%) No More Heroes : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty : 9,99€ (-66%)

9,99€ (-66%) ŌKAMI™ HD : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) Olija : 7,49€ (-50%)

: 7,49€ (-50%) OMNO : 8,99€ (-40%)

: 8,99€ (-40%) ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 - Deluxe Edition : 8,99€ (-85%)

: 8,99€ (-85%) One Piece: Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition : 8,99€ (-85%)

: 8,99€ (-85%) Overboard! : 8,88€ (-30%)

: 8,88€ (-30%) Overcooked! 2 : 6,24€ (-75%)

: 6,24€ (-75%) Plague Inc: Evolved : 5,09€ (-66%)

: 5,09€ (-66%) Raji: An Ancient Epic : 8,49€ (-66%)

: 8,49€ (-66%) Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) Röki : 6,79€ (-66%)

: 6,79€ (-66%) Romancing SaGa 3 : 9,59€ (-70%)

9,59€ (-70%) Saints Row IV : Re-Elected : 7,99€ (-80%)

: 7,99€ (-80%) SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ - THE FULL PACKAGE : 5,99€ (-85%)

: 5,99€ (-85%) Say No! More : 7,49€ (-50%)

: 7,49€ (-50%) Scribblenauts Mega Pack : 5,99€ (-80%)

: 5,99€ (-80%) Sid Meier's Civilization VI : 8,99€ (-70%)

: 8,99€ (-70%) SkateBIRD : 8,39€ (-50%)

: 8,39€ (-50%) Sonic Forces : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) Sonic Mania : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition : 8,24€ (-67%)

: 8,24€ (-67%) Superliminal : 8,99€ (-50%)

: 8,99€ (-50%) Suzerain : 8,49€ (-50%)

: 8,49€ (-50%) Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 : 5,99€ (-80%)

: 5,99€ (-80%) The Flower Collectors : 9,99€ (-50%)

: 9,99€ (-50%) The Messenger pour Nintendo Switch : 7,99€ (-60%)

: 7,99€ (-60%) The Sinking City : 9,99€ (-80%)

: 9,99€ (-80%) The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition : 5,99€ (-80%)

: 5,99€ (-80%) TOEM : 8,99€ (-50%)

: 8,99€ (-50%) TOHU : 6,49€ (-50%)

: 6,49€ (-50%) Torchlight III : 9,99€ (-75%)

: 9,99€ (-75%) Trials® Rising : 5,99€ (-70%)

: 5,99€ (-70%) Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion : 7,49€ (-50%)

: 7,49€ (-50%) Unbound: Worlds Apart : 8,99€ (-55%)

: 8,99€ (-55%) What Remains of Edith Finch : 5,99€ (-70%)

5,99€ (-70%) Windjammers : 5,99€ (-60%)

: 5,99€ (-60%) Wolfenstein®: Youngblood™ Standard Edition : 5,99€ (-70%)

: 5,99€ (-70%) Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap : 7,99€ (-60%)

: 7,99€ (-60%) XCOM® 2 Collectio n : 7,99€ (-84%)

n : 7,99€ (-84%) Yooka-Laylee : 5,99€ (-85%)

5,99€ (-85%) Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! : 9,99€ (-75%)

Les promos Nintendo Switch à moins de 5 euros

A Fold Apart : 4,49€ (-75%)

A Normal Lost Phone : 2,09€ (-65%)

Alt-Frequencies : 2,79€ (-65%)

Among Us : 3,21€ (-25%)

Another World : 3,99€ (-60%)

Ape Out : 3,74€ (-75%)

Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 : 3,74€ (-75%)

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon : 4,99€ (-50%)

Broforce : 3,74€ (-75%)

Bury me, my Love : 1,74€ (-65%)

Child of Light Ultimate Edition : 4,99€ (-75%)

Cooking Simulator : 1,99€ (-90%)

Crossing Souls : 3,74€ (-75%)

Death and Taxes : 3,89€ (-70%)

Dex : 1,99€ (-90%)

Don’t Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition : 4,99€ (-75%)

Donut County : 3,49€ (-70%)

DOOM (1993) : 1,99€ (-60%)

DOOM 3 : 3,99€ (-60%)

DOOM 64 : 1,99€ (-60%)

DOOM II (Classique) : 1,99€ (-60%)

Double Dragon 4 : 4,75€ (-49%)

Down in Bermuda : 0,99€ (-95%)

DRAGON QUEST : 3,24€ (-35%)

Encodya : 2,99€ (-90%)

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 : 4,54€ (-35%)

Florence : 1,99€ (-63%)

Going Under : 4,99€ (-75%)

Golf Club: Wasteland : 1,99€ (-80%)

Gone Home : 4,49€ (-70%)

GoNNER : 1,99€ (-80%)

Gorogoa : 4,49€ (-70%)

Green Hell : 2,49€ (-90%)

Hard West : 1,99€ (-90%)

Heave Ho : 3,99€ (-60%)

INSIDE : 1,99€ (-90%)

Jotun: Valhalla Edition : 3,74€ (-75%)

Journey of the Broken Circle : 0,99€ (-87%)

Katamari Damacy REROLL : 4,99€ (-75%)

Kill It With Fire : 3,74€ (-75%)

L.A. Noire : 24,99€ (-50%)

Lost Phone Stories : 3,49€ (-65%)

Metro 2033 Redux : 2,49€ (-90%)

Metro: Last Light Redux : 4,99€ (-80%)

Murder by Numbers Switch Edition: 4,24€ (-66%)

Mythic Ocean : 0,99€ (-93%)

Night Call : 3,99€ (-80%)

Overcooked: Special Edition : 1,99€ (-90%)

Panzer Dragoon: Remake : 2,49€ (-90%)

Pikuniku : 3,24€ (-75%)

QUAKE : 3,99€ (-60%)

Rogue Legacy : 4,49€ (-70%)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition : 4,94€ (-67%)

Telling Lies : 4,99€ (-70%)

The Escapists 2 : 4,99€ (-75%)

The Escapists: Complete Edition : 2,99€ (-80%)

Torchlight II : 4,99€ (-75%)

Worms Rumble : 1,49€ (-90%)

Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip : 4,99€ (-87%)