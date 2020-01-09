Game Developer Choice Awards 2020 : Les nommés révélés, Death Stranding en meneur

Comme chaque année depuis 2001, la Game Developers Conference qui se tiendra d'ici quelques semaines aura droit à sa parenthèse festive. Les Game Developer Choice Awards récompenseront les meilleurs jeux de l'année écoulée selon les créateurs et on connaît désormais les potentiels lauréats.

Animée par Kim Swift, designeuse à qui l'on doit notamment Portal, la vingtième cérémonie des GDCA se tiendra au Moscone Center de San Fransico le mercredi 8 mars à partir de 18h30 (soit à 3h30 du matin heure de Paris).

Durant celle-ci, ce sont dix catégories, pas une de plus, qui honoreront un jeu. Les voici révélées, avec les productions capables d'être distinguées :

MEILLEUR SON

Mentions honorables : Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer featuring the Legend of Zelda (Brace Yourself Games/Nintendo), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), Ape Out (Gabe Cuzzillo, Bennett Foddy, Matt Boch/Devolver Digital), Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

MEILLEUR DÉBUT

MEILLEUR DESIGN

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision Publishing, FromSoftware)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Mentions honorables : Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games), Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo)

PRIX DE L'INNOVATION

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM) Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Mentions honorables : Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games), Hypnospace Outlaw (Tendershoot, ThatWhichIs Media/No More Robots), Kind Words (Popcannibal), Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo), Wattam (Funomena/Annapurna Interactive)

MEILLEUR JEU MOBILE

Mentions honorables : Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik/Akupara Games), Assemble with Care (ustwo), Pilgrims (Amanita Design), Archero (Habby), Card of Darkness (Choice Provisions), Mini Motorways (Dinosaur Polo Club)

MEILLEURE TECHNOLOGIE

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Honorable Mentions: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Games/Nintendo), A Plague Tale: Innocence (Asobo Studio/Focus Home Interactive), Heaven's Vault (inkle), Mutazione (Die Gute Fabrik/Akupara Games), Telling Lies (Drowning a Mermaid Productions, Furious Bee/Annapurna Interactive)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Noita (Nolla Games)

Honorable Mentions: Gears 5 (The Coalition/Xbox Game Studios), Resident Evil 2 (Capcom), Manifold Garden (William Chyr Studios), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

MEILLEURE DIRECTION ARTISTIQUE

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Sayonara Wild Hearts (Simogo/Annapurna Interactive)

Disco Elysium (ZA/UM)

Mentions honorables : Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive), Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic), The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Grezzo/Nintendo), Luigi's Mansion 3 (Next Level Games/Nintendo), Void Bastards (Blue Manchu/Humble Bundle)

MEILLEUR JEU VR/AR

Mentions honorables : Trover Saves the Universe (Squanch Games), Falcon Age (Outerloop Games), Ghost Giant (Zoink), Vacation Simulator (Owlchemy Labs), Stormland (Insomniac Games/Oculus Studios)

JEU DE L'ANNÉE

Death Stranding (Kojima Productions/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Control (Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (FromSoftware/Activision)

Untitled Goose Game (House House/Panic)

Outer Wilds (Mobius Digital/Annapurna Interactive)

Mentions honorables : Disco Elysium (ZA/UM), The Outer Worlds (Obsidian Entertainment/Private Division), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts), Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Vous aurez remarqué que le dernier BB, euh, pardon, bébé de Hideo Kojima est le plus représenté, avec sept citations, devant Control et Outer Wilds, qui eux peuvent repartir avec un maximum de cinq statuettes. Au terme de l'édition 2019, c'est God of War qui avait désigné jeu de l'année. Qui lui succédera ? Réponse en mars (dieu de la guerre) prochain.