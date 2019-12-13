On air
The Game Awards 2019 : Voici tous les vainqueurs des Oscars du Jeu Vidéo

Par La Rédaction - publié le
Image

C'est terminé. La cérémonie des Game Awards 2019 a livré son palmarès complet. Et si vous n'aviez ni l'énergie, ni l'envie de suivre ce spectacle un brin tardif pour les habitants de notre beau pays, on vous donne tous les vainqueurs.

The Game Awards : Ghost of Tsushima dévoile sa fenêtre de sortie en nouvelle vidéo

Voilà donc cette nouvelle édition des Game Awards 2019 s'est achevée avec une ultime récompense, qui fut en quelque sorte une surprise, et pas forcément pour les joueurs uniquement, si vous voyez ce que je veux dire. Il est donc temps de vous laisser avec tous les lauréats célestes de cette cérémonie haute en couleurs et en drama (non).

Qui sont les grand vainqueurs ? (en gras avec "V")

Jeu de l'année

  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice (V)
  • The Outer Worlds 

Meilleur jeu en cours

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite (V)
  • Rainbow Six Siege 

Meilleure réalisation

  • Control
  • Death Stranding (V)
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
  • Outer Wilds 

Meilleure narration

  • A Plague Tale : Innocence
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Disco Elysium (V)
  • The Outer Worlds 

Meilleure direction artistique

  • Control (V)
  • Death Stranding
  • GRIS
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
  • The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening 

Meilleure bande originale

  • Cadence of Hyrule
  • Death Stranding (V)
  • Devil May Cry 5
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts 

Meilleur sound design

  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare (V)
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Gears 5
  • Resident Evil 2
  • Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice 

Meilleure performance

  • Ashley Burch - The Outer Worlds
  • Courtney Hope - Control
  • Laura Bailey - Gears 5
  • Mads Mikkelsen - Death Stranding (V)
  • Mattew Porretta - Control
  • Norman Reedus - Death Stranding 

Games for Impact

  • Concrete Genie
  • GRIS (V)
  • Kind Words
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Sea of Solitude 

Meilleur jeu indépendant

  • Baba is You
  • Disco Elysium (V)
  • Katana ZERO
  • The Outer Wilds
  • Untitled Goose Game 

Meilleur jeu mobile

  • Call of Duty : Mobile (V)
  • Grindstone
  • Sayonara Wild Hearts
  • Sky : Children of Light
  • What the Golf ?

Meilleur soutien communautaire

  • Apex Legends
  • Destiny 2 (V)
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Fortnite
  • Rainbow Six Siege

Meilleur jeu VR/AR

  • Asgard's Wrath
  • Blood & Truth
  • Beat Saber (V)
  • No Man's Sky
  • Trover Saves the Universe 

Meilleur jeu d'action

  • Apex Legends
  • Astral Chain
  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
  • Devil May Cry 5 (V)
  • Gears 5
  • Metro Exodus 

Meilleur jeu d'action-aventure

  • Borderlands 3
  • Control
  • Death Stranding
  • Resident Evil 2
  • The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
  • Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice (V)

Meilleur jeu de rôles

  • Disco Elysium (V)
  • Final Fantasy XIV
  • Kingdom Hearts III
  • Monster Hunter World : Iceborne
  • The Outer Worlds 

Meilleur jeu de combat

  • Dead or Alive 6
  • Jump Force
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • Samurai Shodown
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (V)

Meilleur jeu familial

  • Luigi's Mansion 3 (V)
  • Ring Fit Adventure (<3)
  • Super Mario Maker 2
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Yoshi's Crafted World 

Meilleur jeu de stratégie

  • Age of wonders : Planetfall
  • Anno 1800
  • Fire Emblem : Three Houses (V)
  • Total War : Three Kingdoms
  • Tropico 6
  • Wargroove 

Meilleur jeu de sport/course

  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (V)
  • DiRT Rally 2.0
  • eFootball PES 2020
  • F1 2019
  • FIFA 20 

Meilleur jeu multijoueur

  • Apex Legends (V)
  • Borderlands 3
  • Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
  • The Division 2
  • Tetris 99  

Meilleur premier jeu indé

  • Disco Elysium (V)
  • GRIS
  • My Friend Pedro
  • Outer Wilds
  • Slay the Spire
  • Untitled Goose Game 

 

ESPORT :

Meilleur jeu eSport

  • Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
  • DotA 2
  • Fortnite
  • League of Legends (V)
  • Overwatch

 Meilleur joueur eSport

  • Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite) (V)
  • Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
  • Luka 'Perkz' Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
  • Oleksandr 'S1mple' Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
  • Jay 'Sinatraa' Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Meilleur team eSport

  • Astralis (CS:GO)
  • OG (DotA 2)
  • Team Liquid (CS:GO)
  • G2 Esports (LoL) (V)
  • San Francisco Shock (OWL) 

Meilleur coach eSport

  • Eric 'adreN' Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
  • Jain 'Cain' Nu-ri (Team Liquid, LOL)
  • Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
  • Kim 'Kkoma' Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL))
  • Titouan 'Sockshka' Merloz (OG, DOTA2))
  • Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen (Astralis, CSGO) (V)

Meilleur événement eSport 

  • 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
  • EVO 2019
  • Fortnite World Cup
  • IEM Katowice 2019
  • League of Legends World Championship (V)
  • The International 2019 

Meilleur animateur eSport

  • Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere (V)
  • Alex 'Machine' Richardson
  • Paul 'Redeye' Chaloner
  • Alex 'Goldenboy' Mendez
  • Duan 'Candice' Yu-Shuang

Créateur de contenu de l'année

  • Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop
  • Benjamin 'DrLupo' Lupo
  • Soleil 'Ewok' Wheeler
  • David 'Grefg' Martínez
  • Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek

 

Voilà, salut !

