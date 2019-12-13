The Game Awards 2019 : Voici tous les vainqueurs des Oscars du Jeu Vidéo

C'est terminé. La cérémonie des Game Awards 2019 a livré son palmarès complet. Et si vous n'aviez ni l'énergie, ni l'envie de suivre ce spectacle un brin tardif pour les habitants de notre beau pays, on vous donne tous les vainqueurs.

Voilà donc cette nouvelle édition des Game Awards 2019 s'est achevée avec une ultime récompense, qui fut en quelque sorte une surprise, et pas forcément pour les joueurs uniquement, si vous voyez ce que je veux dire. Il est donc temps de vous laisser avec tous les lauréats célestes de cette cérémonie haute en couleurs et en drama (non).

Qui sont les grand vainqueurs ? (en gras avec "V")

Jeu de l'année

Control

Death Stranding

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice (V)

The Outer Worlds

Meilleur jeu en cours

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite (V)

Rainbow Six Siege

Meilleure réalisation

Control

Death Stranding (V)

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Meilleure narration

A Plague Tale : Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium (V)

The Outer Worlds

Meilleure direction artistique

Control (V)

Death Stranding

GRIS

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening

Meilleure bande originale

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding (V)

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Meilleur sound design

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare (V)

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice

Meilleure performance

Ashley Burch - The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope - Control

Laura Bailey - Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen - Death Stranding (V)

Mattew Porretta - Control

Norman Reedus - Death Stranding

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie

GRIS (V)

Kind Words

Life is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Meilleur jeu indépendant

Baba is You

Disco Elysium (V)

Katana ZERO

The Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Meilleur jeu mobile

Call of Duty : Mobile (V)

Grindstone

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky : Children of Light

What the Golf ?

Meilleur soutien communautaire

Apex Legends

Destiny 2 (V)

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Rainbow Six Siege

Meilleur jeu VR/AR

Asgard's Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber (V)

No Man's Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Meilleur jeu d'action

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5 (V)

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Meilleur jeu d'action-aventure

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening

Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice (V)

Meilleur jeu de rôles

Disco Elysium (V)

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts III

Monster Hunter World : Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

Meilleur jeu de combat

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Shodown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (V)

Meilleur jeu familial

Luigi's Mansion 3 (V)

Ring Fit Adventure (<3)

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi's Crafted World

Meilleur jeu de stratégie

Age of wonders : Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem : Three Houses (V)

Total War : Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Meilleur jeu de sport/course

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (V)

DiRT Rally 2.0

eFootball PES 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Meilleur jeu multijoueur

Apex Legends (V)

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty : Modern Warfare

The Division 2

Tetris 99

Meilleur premier jeu indé

Disco Elysium (V)

GRIS

My Friend Pedro

Outer Wilds

Slay the Spire

Untitled Goose Game

ESPORT :

Meilleur jeu eSport

Counter-Strike : Global Offensive

DotA 2

Fortnite

League of Legends (V)

Overwatch

Meilleur joueur eSport

Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite) (V)

Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka 'Perkz' Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr 'S1mple' Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)

Jay 'Sinatraa' Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Meilleur team eSport

Astralis (CS:GO)

OG (DotA 2)

Team Liquid (CS:GO)

G2 Esports (LoL) (V)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Meilleur coach eSport

Eric 'adreN' Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)

Jain 'Cain' Nu-ri (Team Liquid, LOL)

Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)

Kim 'Kkoma' Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL))

Titouan 'Sockshka' Merloz (OG, DOTA2))

Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen (Astralis, CSGO) (V)

Meilleur événement eSport

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship (V)

The International 2019

Meilleur animateur eSport

Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere (V)

Alex 'Machine' Richardson

Paul 'Redeye' Chaloner

Alex 'Goldenboy' Mendez

Duan 'Candice' Yu-Shuang

Créateur de contenu de l'année

Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop

Benjamin 'DrLupo' Lupo

Soleil 'Ewok' Wheeler

David 'Grefg' Martínez

Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek

Voilà, salut !