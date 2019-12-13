The Game Awards 2019 : Voici tous les vainqueurs des Oscars du Jeu Vidéo
C'est terminé. La cérémonie des Game Awards 2019 a livré son palmarès complet. Et si vous n'aviez ni l'énergie, ni l'envie de suivre ce spectacle un brin tardif pour les habitants de notre beau pays, on vous donne tous les vainqueurs.
Voilà donc cette nouvelle édition des Game Awards 2019 s'est achevée avec une ultime récompense, qui fut en quelque sorte une surprise, et pas forcément pour les joueurs uniquement, si vous voyez ce que je veux dire. Il est donc temps de vous laisser avec tous les lauréats célestes de cette cérémonie haute en couleurs et en drama (non).
Qui sont les grand vainqueurs ? (en gras avec "V")
Jeu de l'année
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice (V)
- The Outer Worlds
Meilleur jeu en cours
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite (V)
- Rainbow Six Siege
Meilleure réalisation
- Control
- Death Stranding (V)
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Meilleure narration
- A Plague Tale : Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium (V)
- The Outer Worlds
Meilleure direction artistique
- Control (V)
- Death Stranding
- GRIS
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
Meilleure bande originale
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding (V)
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Meilleur sound design
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare (V)
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
Meilleure performance
- Ashley Burch - The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope - Control
- Laura Bailey - Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen - Death Stranding (V)
- Mattew Porretta - Control
- Norman Reedus - Death Stranding
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie
- GRIS (V)
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Baba is You
- Disco Elysium (V)
- Katana ZERO
- The Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Call of Duty : Mobile (V)
- Grindstone
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky : Children of Light
- What the Golf ?
Meilleur soutien communautaire
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2 (V)
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Rainbow Six Siege
Meilleur jeu VR/AR
- Asgard's Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber (V)
- No Man's Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Meilleur jeu d'action
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5 (V)
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Meilleur jeu d'action-aventure
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening
- Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice (V)
Meilleur jeu de rôles
- Disco Elysium (V)
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World : Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Meilleur jeu de combat
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Shodown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (V)
Meilleur jeu familial
- Luigi's Mansion 3 (V)
- Ring Fit Adventure (<3)
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi's Crafted World
Meilleur jeu de stratégie
- Age of wonders : Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem : Three Houses (V)
- Total War : Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Meilleur jeu de sport/course
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (V)
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball PES 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- Apex Legends (V)
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty : Modern Warfare
- The Division 2
- Tetris 99
Meilleur premier jeu indé
- Disco Elysium (V)
- GRIS
- My Friend Pedro
- Outer Wilds
- Slay the Spire
- Untitled Goose Game
ESPORT :
Meilleur jeu eSport
- Counter-Strike : Global Offensive
- DotA 2
- Fortnite
- League of Legends (V)
- Overwatch
Meilleur joueur eSport
- Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite) (V)
- Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka 'Perkz' Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr 'S1mple' Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
- Jay 'Sinatraa' Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Meilleur team eSport
- Astralis (CS:GO)
- OG (DotA 2)
- Team Liquid (CS:GO)
- G2 Esports (LoL) (V)
- San Francisco Shock (OWL)
Meilleur coach eSport
- Eric 'adreN' Hoag (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
- Jain 'Cain' Nu-ri (Team Liquid, LOL)
- Fabian 'GrabbZ' Lohmann (G2 Esports, LOL)
- Kim 'Kkoma' Jeong-gyun (SK Telecom T1, LOL))
- Titouan 'Sockshka' Merloz (OG, DOTA2))
- Danny 'Zonic' Sorensen (Astralis, CSGO) (V)
Meilleur événement eSport
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship (V)
- The International 2019
Meilleur animateur eSport
- Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere (V)
- Alex 'Machine' Richardson
- Paul 'Redeye' Chaloner
- Alex 'Goldenboy' Mendez
- Duan 'Candice' Yu-Shuang
Créateur de contenu de l'année
- Jack 'CouRage' Dunlop
- Benjamin 'DrLupo' Lupo
- Soleil 'Ewok' Wheeler
- David 'Grefg' Martínez
- Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek
Voilà, salut !
