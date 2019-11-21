On air
Nintendo Switch : 150 jeux à prix réduits avec les Cyber Deals, voici la liste

Nintendo Switch : 150 jeux à prix réduits avec les Cyber Deals, voici la liste

Par Thomas Pillon - publié le
Alors que la fièvre consumériste qui s'empare chaque année de cette drôle d'espèce qu'est l'homo sapiens n'a pas encore commencé, Nintendo adresse un joli doigt à l'arbitre en dévoilant une liste de 150 jeux proposés à prix réduits sur l'eShop dans le cadre de l'offre Cyber Deals.

Et avec 150 jeux annoncés pour vous faire dépenser un peu d'argent, mais pas trop, il va y avoir de quoi faire ! Voici donc la liste des jeux remisés à partir de demain sur l'eShop de la Switch.

Un petit conseil, la fonction "Rechercher" de votre navigateur pourrait vous faire gagner un temps précieux...

  • Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo) -30%
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) -30%
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) -30%
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks) -50%
  • DARK SOULS: Remastered (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -40%
  • Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) -30%
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) -30%
  • Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Nintendo) -30%
  • Sid Meier's Civilization VI (2K) -50%
  • Terraria (505 Games) -30%
  • Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -50%
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -70%
  • Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -33%
  • Wolfenstein : Youngblood Deluxe Edition (International Version) (Bethesda Softworks) -50%
  • Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (CAPCOM Europe) -50%
  • EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) -30%
  • Rocket League (Psyonix) -50%
  • Yooka-Laylee (Team17) -66%
  • Overcooked Special Edition (Team 17) -66%
  • Octopath Traveler (Nintendo) -40%
  • DOOM (Bethesda Softworks) -50%
  • 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) -40%
  • Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games) -30%
  • Portal Knights (505 Games) -30%
  • ABZÛ (505 Games) -30%
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (505 Games) -30%
  • Last Day of June (505 Games) -50%
  • Blade II - The Return Of Evil (ACTIONSQUARE) -40%
  • Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) -50% Sun 1st
  • Gone Home (Annapurna Interactive) -50%
  • Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) -60%
  • Horizon Chase Turbo (AQUIRIS ) -50%
  • Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love (Artifex Mundi) -50%
  • SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -30%
  • MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -60%
  • GOD EATER 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -40%
  • DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Ultimate Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -70%
  • Katamari Damacy REROLL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -50%
  • NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -50%
  • RAD (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -40%
  • Subdivision Infinity DX (Blowfish Studios) -30%
  • War Tech Fighters (Blowfish Studios) -30%
  • Valley (Blue Isle Studios) -50%
  • Professor Lupo and his Horrible Pets (BeautiFun Games) -33%
  • Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle (CAPCOM) -50%
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) -50%
  • Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) -50%
  • Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) -50%
  • Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (CAPCOM Europe) -60%
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) -33%
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) -33%
  • Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) -33%
  • Cinders (Crunching Koalas) -50%
  • BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) -65%
  • Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs - Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) -60%
  • Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) -30%
  • Silence (Daedalic GmbH) -50%
  • Bit Dungeon+ (Dolores Ent.) -50%
  • Songbringer (Double Eleven) -50%
  • Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition (Double Eleven) -60%
  • Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) -75%
  • Thumper (Drool LLC) -75%
  • Battle Princess Madelyn (Causal Bit Games) -60%
  • Gelly Break (EuroVideo Medien) -30%
  • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (Flashbulb) -50%
  • Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) -30%
  • Lanota (Flyhigh Works) -50%
  • Fairune Collection (FlyHigh Works) -50%
  • OlliOlli: Switch Stance (Gambitious ) -60%
  • Semblance (Gambitious ) -60%
  • Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition (Gun Media) -50%
  • Slime-san (Headup Games) -60%
  • Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) -50%
  • The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) -60%
  • Hyperforma (HeroCraft) -30%
  • Wandersong (Humble Bundle) -50%
  • Wizard of Legend (Humble Bundle) -40%
  • Aegis Defenders (Humble Bundle) -50%
  • INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) -75%
  • Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) -31%
  • Sky Force Reloaded (Infinite Dreams) -50%
  • Sky Force Anniversary (Infinite Dreams) -50%
  • 80 DAYS (inkle) -30%
  • Warp Shift (ISBIT GAMES) -90%
  • Project Highrise: Architect's Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) -45%
  • Golazo! (Klabater) -30%
  • SKYHILL (Klabater) -30%
  • We. The Revolution (Klabater) -30%
  • Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment) -50%
  • Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) -70%
  • Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) -30%
  • Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~- Digital Deluxe Edition (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) -30%
  • DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) -30%
  • Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! (KONAMI) -30%
  • Super Bomberman R (KONAMI) -50%
  • Castlevania Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) -50%
  • Contra Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) -50%
  • Killer Queen Black (Liquid Bit) -40%
  • Swim Out (Lozange Lab) -33%
  • Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition (Metalhead Software) -40%
  • Hexologic (MythicOwl) -60%
  • SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION (NIS America) -40%
  • Happy Birthdays (NIS America) -63%
  • Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America) -67%
  • Lapis x Labyrinth (NIS America) -50%
  • The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (NIS America) -50%
  • Disgaea 1 Complete (NIS America) -50%
  • Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (NIS America) -50%
  • God Wars The Complete Legend (NIS America) -50%
  • Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (NIS America) -50%
  • Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America) -50%
  • Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America) -50%
  • The Longest Five Minutes (NIS America) -50%
  • Reventure (Pixelatto Games) -50%
  • Kero Blaster (ACTIVE GAMING MEDIA) -50%
  • Astebreed (ACTIVE GAMING MEDIA) -40%
  • Cat Quest (Pqube) -65%
  • Songbird Symphony (Pqube) -30%
  • BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (Pqube) -35%
  • WORLDEND SYNDROME (Pqube) -35%
  • Aggelos (Pqube) -35%
  • STAY (Pqube) -45%
  • Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) -35%
  • Darkest Dungeon (Red Hook Studios) -30%
  • Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition (Red Hook Studios) -30%
  • Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) -51%
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Saber Interactive Incorporated) -30%
  • Streets of Red - Devil's Dare Deluxe (Secret Base) -30%
  • Valkyria Chronicles 4 (SEGA) -50%
  • Shining Resonance Refrain (SEGA) -50%
  • Valkyria Chronicles (SEGA) -50%
  • Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) -50%
  • SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land (SEGA) -50%
  • SEGA AGES Phantasy Star (SEGA) -50%
  • SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) -50%
  • SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World (SEGA) -50%
  • SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (SEGA) -50%
  • Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder (SEGA) -50%
  • Northgard (Shiro Games) -50%
  • Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games) -40%
  • Zarvot (snowhydra games) -33%
  • Debris Infinity (SVC Games) -30%
  • The Room (Team17) -66%
  • PLANET ALPHA (Team17) -75%
  • The Warlock of Firetop Mountain (Tin Man Games) -60%
  • Furi (The Game Bakers) -50%
  • Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) -80%
  • Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) -67%
  • Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) -60%
  • Headliner: NoviNews (Unbound Creations) -30%
  • City of Brass (Uppercut Games) -60%
  • Semispheres (Vivid Helix) -50%
  • Mantis Burn Racing (VooFoo Studios) -30%
  • Mighty Switch Force! Collection (WayForward) -30%
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (WayForward) -50%
  • LEGO® Harry Potter Collection (WB Games) -50%
  • Scribblenauts Mega Pack (WB Games) -65%
  • LEGO The Incredibles (WB Games) -58%
  • Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition (WB Games) -50%
  • Tricky Towers (Weird Beard) -40%
  • Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) -50%
  • Assault Android Cactus+ (Witch Beam) -50%
  • Infinite Minigolf (Zen Studios) -60%
  • CastleStorm (Zen Studios) -60%
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass (Nintendo) -30%
  • Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) -90%
  • Dusty Raging Fist (PD Design Studio) -40%
  • Old School Racer 2 (Riddlersoft Games) -75%
  • Super Jumpy Ball (Casual Games) -10%
  • Snake vs Snake (Casual Games) -10%
  • Mana Spark (QubicGames) -90%
  • Viviette (DYA GAMES) -20%
  • Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) -40%
  • Baseball Riot (10tons) -70%
  • Tennis in the Face (10tons) -70%
  • Sparkle Unleashed (10tons) -70%
  • Sparkle 2 (10tons) -70%
  • Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) -70%
  • Suicide Guy: Sleepin' Deeply (ChubbyPixel) -70%
  • Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) -70%
  • Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (ChubbyPixel) -20%
  • Spencer (EntwicklerX) -50%
  • Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) -50%
  • M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) -50%
  • Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) -50%
  • Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) -50%
  • Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) -50%
  • Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) -50%
  • Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) -50%
  • SpiritSphere DX (Fabraz) -60%
  • Table Top Racing: World Tour - Nitro Edition (Greenlight Games) -50%
  • Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron Extended Edition (HandyGames) -33%
  • Chronus Arc (KEMCO) -30%
  • Fernz Gate (KEMCO) -40% 
  • Bloody Zombies (nDreams) -55%
  • The Drama Queen Murder (Ocean Media) -30%
  • Zotrix: Solar Division (Ocean Media) -90%
  • Monkey Business (Sabec) -80%
  • Typoman (Wales Interactive) -60%
  • Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don't Eat Flamingos (Zerouno Games) -83%
  • Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive (Zerouno Games) -75%
  • Beekyr Reloaded (Akaoni Studio) -40% 
  • Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) -50%
  • 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games) -40%
  • Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) -80%
  • FunBox Party (Drageus Games) -50%
  • Sweet Witches (Drageus Games) -70%
  • Event Horizon (Drageus Games) -75%
  • Mech Rage (Drageus Games) -85%
  • Mimpi Dreams (Dreadlocks) -60%
  • Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops) -20% 
  • Creepy Road (GROOVYMILK) -50% 
  • Miner Warfare (Heartbit) -20%
  • Doom & Destiny (Heartbit) -20%
  • CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS (KONAMI) -30%
  • Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) -50%
  • MechaNika (Mango Protocol) -35%
  • Switch 'N' Shoot (Matthew Glanville) -74%
  • Lightseekers Fast Start Bundle (Playfusion) -50%
  • LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity (PixelNAUTS Games) -50%
  • Akane (QubicGames) -80% 
  • Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) -25%
  • The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) -60%
  • Shakedown: Hawaii (Vblank Entertainment) -35%
  • Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit) -60%
  • Beach Buggy Racing (Vector Unit) -60%
  • Lanternium (Victory Road) -50%
  • Taimumari: Complete Edition (Victory Road) -60%
  • LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) -67%
  • The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Videogame (WARNER BROS. PICTURES) -67%
  • LEGO Worlds (WB Games) -50%
  • Caveblazers (Yogscast) -75%
  • Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) -30%
  • Gurgamoth (QuantumAstroGuild) -80% 

Voilà, on vous avait prévenus : il y a à boire et à manger là-dedans ! Si l'un de ces nombreux titres vous faisait de l'oeil depuis un bail, les soldes des Cyber Deals commencent dès demain sur l'eShop.

