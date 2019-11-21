Nintendo Switch : 150 jeux à prix réduits avec les Cyber Deals, voici la liste
Alors que la fièvre consumériste qui s'empare chaque année de cette drôle d'espèce qu'est l'homo sapiens n'a pas encore commencé, Nintendo adresse un joli doigt à l'arbitre en dévoilant une liste de 150 jeux proposés à prix réduits sur l'eShop dans le cadre de l'offre Cyber Deals.
Et avec 150 jeux annoncés pour vous faire dépenser un peu d'argent, mais pas trop, il va y avoir de quoi faire ! Voici donc la liste des jeux remisés à partir de demain sur l'eShop de la Switch.
Un petit conseil, la fonction "Rechercher" de votre navigateur pourrait vous faire gagner un temps précieux...
- Cadence of Hyrule - Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda (Nintendo) -30%
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) -30%
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Nintendo) -30%
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks) -50%
- DARK SOULS: Remastered (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -40%
- Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) -30%
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) -30%
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Nintendo) -30%
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI (2K) -50%
- Terraria (505 Games) -30%
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -50%
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -70%
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -33%
- Wolfenstein : Youngblood Deluxe Edition (International Version) (Bethesda Softworks) -50%
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate (CAPCOM Europe) -50%
- EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts) -30%
- Rocket League (Psyonix) -50%
- Yooka-Laylee (Team17) -66%
- Overcooked Special Edition (Team 17) -66%
- Octopath Traveler (Nintendo) -40%
- DOOM (Bethesda Softworks) -50%
- 1-2-Switch (Nintendo) -40%
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games) -30%
- Portal Knights (505 Games) -30%
- ABZÛ (505 Games) -30%
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (505 Games) -30%
- Last Day of June (505 Games) -50%
- Blade II - The Return Of Evil (ACTIONSQUARE) -40%
- Gorogoa (Annapurna Interactive) -50% Sun 1st
- Gone Home (Annapurna Interactive) -50%
- Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) -60%
- Horizon Chase Turbo (AQUIRIS ) -50%
- Irony Curtain: From Matryoshka with Love (Artifex Mundi) -50%
- SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -30%
- MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -60%
- GOD EATER 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -40%
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - Ultimate Edition (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -70%
- Katamari Damacy REROLL (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -50%
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -50%
- RAD (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) -40%
- Subdivision Infinity DX (Blowfish Studios) -30%
- War Tech Fighters (Blowfish Studios) -30%
- Valley (Blue Isle Studios) -50%
- Professor Lupo and his Horrible Pets (BeautiFun Games) -33%
- Capcom Beat 'Em Up Bundle (CAPCOM) -50%
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) -50%
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) -50%
- Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) -50%
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (CAPCOM Europe) -60%
- Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) -33%
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) -33%
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) -33%
- Cinders (Crunching Koalas) -50%
- BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) -65%
- Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs - Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) -60%
- Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) -30%
- Silence (Daedalic GmbH) -50%
- Bit Dungeon+ (Dolores Ent.) -50%
- Songbringer (Double Eleven) -50%
- Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition (Double Eleven) -60%
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) -75%
- Thumper (Drool LLC) -75%
- Battle Princess Madelyn (Causal Bit Games) -60%
- Gelly Break (EuroVideo Medien) -30%
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (Flashbulb) -50%
- Cytus α (Flyhigh Works) -30%
- Lanota (Flyhigh Works) -50%
- Fairune Collection (FlyHigh Works) -50%
- OlliOlli: Switch Stance (Gambitious ) -60%
- Semblance (Gambitious ) -60%
- Friday the 13th: The Game Ultimate Slasher Edition (Gun Media) -50%
- Slime-san (Headup Games) -60%
- Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) -50%
- The Inner World - The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) -60%
- Hyperforma (HeroCraft) -30%
- Wandersong (Humble Bundle) -50%
- Wizard of Legend (Humble Bundle) -40%
- Aegis Defenders (Humble Bundle) -50%
- INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) -75%
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) -31%
- Sky Force Reloaded (Infinite Dreams) -50%
- Sky Force Anniversary (Infinite Dreams) -50%
- 80 DAYS (inkle) -30%
- Warp Shift (ISBIT GAMES) -90%
- Project Highrise: Architect's Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) -45%
- Golazo! (Klabater) -30%
- SKYHILL (Klabater) -30%
- We. The Revolution (Klabater) -30%
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered (Klei Entertainment) -50%
- Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition (Klei Entertainment) -70%
- Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) -30%
- Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~- Digital Deluxe Edition (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) -30%
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 8: Xtreme Legends Definitive Edition (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) -30%
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution! (KONAMI) -30%
- Super Bomberman R (KONAMI) -50%
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) -50%
- Contra Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) -50%
- Killer Queen Black (Liquid Bit) -40%
- Swim Out (Lozange Lab) -33%
- Super Mega Baseball 2: Ultimate Edition (Metalhead Software) -40%
- Hexologic (MythicOwl) -60%
- SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION (NIS America) -40%
- Happy Birthdays (NIS America) -63%
- Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS America) -67%
- Lapis x Labyrinth (NIS America) -50%
- The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (NIS America) -50%
- Disgaea 1 Complete (NIS America) -50%
- Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (NIS America) -50%
- God Wars The Complete Legend (NIS America) -50%
- Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (NIS America) -50%
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America) -50%
- Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America) -50%
- The Longest Five Minutes (NIS America) -50%
- Reventure (Pixelatto Games) -50%
- Kero Blaster (ACTIVE GAMING MEDIA) -50%
- Astebreed (ACTIVE GAMING MEDIA) -40%
- Cat Quest (Pqube) -65%
- Songbird Symphony (Pqube) -30%
- BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (Pqube) -35%
- WORLDEND SYNDROME (Pqube) -35%
- Aggelos (Pqube) -35%
- STAY (Pqube) -45%
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) -35%
- Darkest Dungeon (Red Hook Studios) -30%
- Darkest Dungeon: Ancestral Edition (Red Hook Studios) -30%
- Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) -51%
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Saber Interactive Incorporated) -30%
- Streets of Red - Devil's Dare Deluxe (Secret Base) -30%
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 (SEGA) -50%
- Shining Resonance Refrain (SEGA) -50%
- Valkyria Chronicles (SEGA) -50%
- Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) -50%
- SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land (SEGA) -50%
- SEGA AGES Phantasy Star (SEGA) -50%
- SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) -50%
- SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World (SEGA) -50%
- SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (SEGA) -50%
- Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder (SEGA) -50%
- Northgard (Shiro Games) -50%
- Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games) -40%
- Zarvot (snowhydra games) -33%
- Debris Infinity (SVC Games) -30%
- The Room (Team17) -66%
- PLANET ALPHA (Team17) -75%
- The Warlock of Firetop Mountain (Tin Man Games) -60%
- Furi (The Game Bakers) -50%
- Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) -80%
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) -67%
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) -60%
- Headliner: NoviNews (Unbound Creations) -30%
- City of Brass (Uppercut Games) -60%
- Semispheres (Vivid Helix) -50%
- Mantis Burn Racing (VooFoo Studios) -30%
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection (WayForward) -30%
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (WayForward) -50%
- LEGO® Harry Potter Collection (WB Games) -50%
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack (WB Games) -65%
- LEGO The Incredibles (WB Games) -58%
- Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition (WB Games) -50%
- Tricky Towers (Weird Beard) -40%
- Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) -50%
- Assault Android Cactus+ (Witch Beam) -50%
- Infinite Minigolf (Zen Studios) -60%
- CastleStorm (Zen Studios) -60%
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion Pass (Nintendo) -30%
- Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) -90%
- Dusty Raging Fist (PD Design Studio) -40%
- Old School Racer 2 (Riddlersoft Games) -75%
- Super Jumpy Ball (Casual Games) -10%
- Snake vs Snake (Casual Games) -10%
- Mana Spark (QubicGames) -90%
- Viviette (DYA GAMES) -20%
- Gnomes Garden 3: The thief of castles (8Floor Games) -40%
- Baseball Riot (10tons) -70%
- Tennis in the Face (10tons) -70%
- Sparkle Unleashed (10tons) -70%
- Sparkle 2 (10tons) -70%
- Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) -70%
- Suicide Guy: Sleepin' Deeply (ChubbyPixel) -70%
- Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) -70%
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (ChubbyPixel) -20%
- Spencer (EntwicklerX) -50%
- Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) -50%
- M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) -50%
- Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) -50%
- Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) -50%
- Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) -50%
- Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) -50%
- Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) -50%
- SpiritSphere DX (Fabraz) -60%
- Table Top Racing: World Tour - Nitro Edition (Greenlight Games) -50%
- Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron Extended Edition (HandyGames) -33%
- Chronus Arc (KEMCO) -30%
- Fernz Gate (KEMCO) -40%
- Bloody Zombies (nDreams) -55%
- The Drama Queen Murder (Ocean Media) -30%
- Zotrix: Solar Division (Ocean Media) -90%
- Monkey Business (Sabec) -80%
- Typoman (Wales Interactive) -60%
- Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don't Eat Flamingos (Zerouno Games) -83%
- Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive (Zerouno Games) -75%
- Beekyr Reloaded (Akaoni Studio) -40%
- Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) -50%
- 2048 Battles (Baltoro Games) -40%
- Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) -80%
- FunBox Party (Drageus Games) -50%
- Sweet Witches (Drageus Games) -70%
- Event Horizon (Drageus Games) -75%
- Mech Rage (Drageus Games) -85%
- Mimpi Dreams (Dreadlocks) -60%
- Spice and Wolf VR (Gemdrops) -20%
- Creepy Road (GROOVYMILK) -50%
- Miner Warfare (Heartbit) -20%
- Doom & Destiny (Heartbit) -20%
- CONTRA: ROGUE CORPS (KONAMI) -30%
- Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection (KONAMI) -50%
- MechaNika (Mango Protocol) -35%
- Switch 'N' Shoot (Matthew Glanville) -74%
- Lightseekers Fast Start Bundle (Playfusion) -50%
- LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity (PixelNAUTS Games) -50%
- Akane (QubicGames) -80%
- Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) -25%
- The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) -60%
- Shakedown: Hawaii (Vblank Entertainment) -35%
- Riptide GP: Renegade (Vector Unit) -60%
- Beach Buggy Racing (Vector Unit) -60%
- Lanternium (Victory Road) -50%
- Taimumari: Complete Edition (Victory Road) -60%
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (WB Games) -67%
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Videogame (WARNER BROS. PICTURES) -67%
- LEGO Worlds (WB Games) -50%
- Caveblazers (Yogscast) -75%
- Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) -30%
- Gurgamoth (QuantumAstroGuild) -80%
Voilà, on vous avait prévenus : il y a à boire et à manger là-dedans ! Si l'un de ces nombreux titres vous faisait de l'oeil depuis un bail, les soldes des Cyber Deals commencent dès demain sur l'eShop.
