Le PS Plus Premium et les nouvelles offres sont enfin disponibles en France. Néanmoins, les joueurs français tombent des nues, certains grands classiques annoncés et disponibles ailleurs manquent à l’appel.

Dernieère à rejoindre les festivités, l’Europe a enfin accueilli le PS Plus Premium et les autres formules. Comme on pouvait s’y attendre, le lancement des nouvelles offres a réservé quelques surprises, bonnes comme mauvaises.

Des grands classiques manquants en France

A l’instar du lancement au Japon et aux États-Unis, les PS Plus Premium & Extra ont débarqué avec beaucoup plus de jeux que prévus en Europe, mais aussi en Australie et en Nouvelle-Zélande. Une liste plus étoffée qu’annoncée sans grosse surprise du côté des jeux PS4 et PS5 grandement similaire à celle américaine. Une majorité des joueurs est ravie, cependant une autre partie est déçue. Et c'est du côté des jeux rétro qu'il faut regarder pour comprendre pourquoi.

En France, plusieurs classiques de la PS3 sont en effet aux abonnés absents. Vous avez dû lire la liste diffusée sur le site officiel un peu partout ailleurs, sauf qu’il y a des jeux très attendus qui manquent à l’appel. C’est par exemple le cas des inFamous ainsi que de certains Ratchet & Clank et God of War, qui sont pourtant accessibles ailleurs. Voici un petit avant goût des jeux rétro disponibles dans d’autres territoires, mais qui sont absents dans le PS Plus Premium français:

Devil May Cry 4

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

God of War HD

God of War II HD

ICO Classics HD

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS Festival of Blood

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

Lost Planet

LOST PLANET 2

MEGA MAN 9 & 10

METAL SLUG 3

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition

Resistance 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siren: Blood Curse

Spelunker Collection

Star Wars The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition

THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

White Knight Chronicles II

Il ne fait cependant aucun doute que les grands absents disponibles chez nos voisins arriveront chez nous un peu plus tard. Rappelons qu'à l'instar du Xbox Game Pass, de nouveaux titres arriveront tous les mois dans le PS Plus Premium & Extra, dont certains à leur sortie comme Stray.

Liste des jeux PS Plus Premium & Extra

2DARK

8-BIT Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver

ABZU

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Agents of Mayhem

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ash of Gods Redemption

Ashen

Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5,PS4)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5,PS4)

Astebreed

A Velocibox Ultimate Bundle

AVICII Invector

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS5,PS4)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5,PS4)

Cris Tales (PS5,PS4)

Croixleur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Danger Zone

Dangerous Golf

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL - The Game

Dead Cells

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)

Death end re;Quest

Death end re;Quest2

Death Squared

DEATH STRANDING

DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT

Defense Grid 2

Deliver Us the Moon (PS5,PS4)

DEMON'S SOULS

Detroit: Become Human

Descenders (PS4)

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

DOOM

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreamfall Chapters

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Electronic Super Joy

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Elex

Embr (PS4)

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

EVERSPACE

Everybody's Golf

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Fire Pro Wrestling World*

Flatout 4: Total Insanity*

FLUSTER CLUCK

For Honor

Foreclosed (PS5,PS4)

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5,PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5,PS4)

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut

GOD OF WAR

Gods will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

Greedfall (PS5,PS4)

GRIP: Combat Racing

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION

Harvest Moon: Mad Dash

Harvest Moon: One World

Hello Neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS5,PS4)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS5,PS4)

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition

John Wick Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

JumpJet Rex

KeyWe (PS5,PS4)

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

KNACK

Kona (PS5,PS4)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS5,PS4)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5,PS4)

Left Alive: Day One Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

The Movie LEGO: Le jeu vidéo

Leo’s Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS5,PS4)

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4,PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5, PS4)

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mighty No. 9

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS5,PS4)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5,PS4)

Moving Out

Mudrunner

MX vs ATV All Out

MXGP 2021 (PS5,PS4)

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

NBA 2K22 (PS5,PS4)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nidhogg II

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

No Straight Roads

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS5,PS4)

Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty

Omega Quintet

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5,PS4)

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Prison Architect

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Pure Farming 2018

Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rad Rodgers

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rebel Galaxy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Redeemer – Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

RESOGUN

RETURNAL

Rez Infinite

RIDE 4 (PS5,PS4)

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5,PS4)

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue III

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sine Mora X

SkyDrift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Soldat Inconnus: Mémoires de la grande guerre

SOMA

Soulcalibur VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Crew: Legendary Edition

Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies

Sparkle Unleashed

Spitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape (PS5,PS4)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Council – The Complete Season

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Fisherman – Fishing Planet

THE LAST GUARDIAN

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test*

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy’s The Division

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS5,PS4)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Tricky Towers

Tropico 5

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Velocibox

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings – Wolves of Midgard

Virginia

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5,PS4)

Werewolves Within

Whispering Willows

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5,PS4)

Wreckfest (PS5,PS4)

Wytchwood (PS5,PS4)

XCOM 2

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

Liste des classiques PS Plus Premium en France