Le PS Plus Premium et les nouvelles offres sont enfin disponibles en France. Néanmoins, les joueurs français tombent des nues, certains grands classiques annoncés et disponibles ailleurs manquent à l’appel.
Dernieère à rejoindre les festivités, l’Europe a enfin accueilli le PS Plus Premium et les autres formules. Comme on pouvait s’y attendre, le lancement des nouvelles offres a réservé quelques surprises, bonnes comme mauvaises.
Des grands classiques manquants en France
A l’instar du lancement au Japon et aux États-Unis, les PS Plus Premium & Extra ont débarqué avec beaucoup plus de jeux que prévus en Europe, mais aussi en Australie et en Nouvelle-Zélande. Une liste plus étoffée qu’annoncée sans grosse surprise du côté des jeux PS4 et PS5 grandement similaire à celle américaine. Une majorité des joueurs est ravie, cependant une autre partie est déçue. Et c'est du côté des jeux rétro qu'il faut regarder pour comprendre pourquoi.
En France, plusieurs classiques de la PS3 sont en effet aux abonnés absents. Vous avez dû lire la liste diffusée sur le site officiel un peu partout ailleurs, sauf qu’il y a des jeux très attendus qui manquent à l’appel. C’est par exemple le cas des inFamous ainsi que de certains Ratchet & Clank et God of War, qui sont pourtant accessibles ailleurs. Voici un petit avant goût des jeux rétro disponibles dans d’autres territoires, mais qui sont absents dans le PS Plus Premium français:
- Devil May Cry 4
- Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime
- God of War HD
- God of War II HD
- ICO Classics HD
- inFAMOUS
- inFAMOUS 2
- inFAMOUS Festival of Blood
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- Lost Planet
- LOST PLANET 2
- MEGA MAN 9 & 10
- METAL SLUG 3
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One
- Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 – Complete Edition
- Resistance 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Siren: Blood Curse
- Spelunker Collection
- Star Wars The Force Unleashed II
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition
- Street Fighter III: Third Strike Online Edition
- THE ELDER SCROLLS IV: OBLIVION
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- White Knight Chronicles II
Il ne fait cependant aucun doute que les grands absents disponibles chez nos voisins arriveront chez nous un peu plus tard. Rappelons qu'à l'instar du Xbox Game Pass, de nouveaux titres arriveront tous les mois dans le PS Plus Premium & Extra, dont certains à leur sortie comme Stray.
Liste des jeux PS Plus Premium & Extra
- 2DARK
- 8-BIT Armies
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin
- Absolver
- ABZU
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Agents of Mayhem
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ash of Gods Redemption
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5,PS4)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS5,PS4)
- Astebreed
- A Velocibox Ultimate Bundle
- AVICII Invector
- Bad North
- Balan Wonderworld (PS5,PS4)
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Black Mirror
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Carmageddon: Max Damage
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police
- Child of Light
- Children of Morta
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- Concrete Genie
- ConnecTank
- Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5,PS4)
- Cris Tales (PS5,PS4)
- Croixleur Sigma
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- DCL - The Game
- Dead Cells
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round (PS4)
- Death end re;Quest
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Squared
- DEATH STRANDING
- DEATH STRANDING: DIRECTOR'S CUT
- Defense Grid 2
- Deliver Us the Moon (PS5,PS4)
- DEMON'S SOULS
- Detroit: Become Human
- Descenders (PS4)
- Desperados III
- Destruction Allstars
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- DOOM
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dungeons 2
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Electronic Super Joy
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Elex
- Embr (PS4)
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- EVERSPACE
- Everybody's Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Fire Pro Wrestling World*
- Flatout 4: Total Insanity*
- FLUSTER CLUCK
- For Honor
- Foreclosed (PS5,PS4)
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- Gabbuchi
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST
- Get Even
- Ghost of a Tale
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA: DIRECTOR’S CUT (PS5,PS4)
- Ghostrunner (PS5,PS4)
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut
- GOD OF WAR
- Gods will Fall
- Golf with Your Friends
- Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- Greedfall (PS5,PS4)
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- HARVEST MOON LIGHT OF HOPE SPECIAL EDITION
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
- Harvest Moon: One World
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat (PS5,PS4)
- I am Bread
- I am Dead (PS5,PS4)
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Injustice 2
- Joe Dever’s Lone Wolf: Console Edition
- John Wick Hex
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- JumpJet Rex
- KeyWe (PS5,PS4)
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- KNACK
- Kona (PS5,PS4)
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop (PS5,PS4)
- Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS5,PS4)
- Left Alive: Day One Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- The Movie LEGO: Le jeu vidéo
- Leo’s Fortune
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Little Big Workshop
- Little Nightmares
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater (PS5,PS4)
- Marvel Puzzle Quest
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4,PS5)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- MARVELS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES (PS5, PS4)
- Masters of Anima
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship (PS5,PS4)
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11 (PS5,PS4)
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MX vs ATV All Out
- MXGP 2021 (PS5,PS4)
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22 (PS5,PS4)
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Nidhogg
- Nidhogg II
- Nights of Azure
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nioh
- No Straight Roads
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux (PS5,PS4)
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Omega Quintet
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League (PS5,PS4)
- Party Hard
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Pure Farming 2018
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- Rad Rodgers
- Raiden V: Director’s Cut
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rebel Galaxy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Relicta
- RESOGUN
- RETURNAL
- Rez Infinite
- RIDE 4 (PS5,PS4)
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break
- Rogue Stormers
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS5,PS4)
- Seasons After Fall
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shenmue III
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sine Mora X
- SkyDrift Infinity
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Soldat Inconnus: Mémoires de la grande guerre
- SOMA
- Soulcalibur VI
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Spitlings
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Stranded Deep
- Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4)
- Tennis World Tour 2 (PS5)
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape (PS5,PS4)
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Caligula Effect: Overdose
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- THE LAST GUARDIAN
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- The Turing Test*
- The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Thomas was Alone
- Through the Darkest of Times
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Tour de France 2021 (PS5,PS4)
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet
- Tricky Towers
- Tropico 5
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Velocibox
- Victor Vran Overkill Edition
- Vikings – Wolves of Midgard
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition (PS5)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane (PS4)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (PS5,PS4)
- Werewolves Within
- Whispering Willows
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- Windbound
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS5,PS4)
- Wreckfest (PS5,PS4)
- Wytchwood (PS5,PS4)
- XCOM 2
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Liste des classiques PS Plus Premium en France
- .detuned
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (PS4)
- Alien Rage
- Alien Spidy
- Anna – Extended Edition
- Anomaly Warzone Earth
- Ape Escape
- Ape Escape 2
- Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star
- Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Armageddon Riders
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk
- Atelier Escha & Logy ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sky~
- Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland
- Atelier Shallie ~Alchemists of the Dusk Sea~
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham Asylum
- Batman: Return to Arkham – Arkham City
- Battle Princess of Arcadias
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Big Sky Infinity
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition
- BioShock Remastered
- BIT.TRIP Presents… Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien
- Black Knight Sword
- BLADESTORM: Nightmare
- Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War
- Blood Knights
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Burn Zombie Burn!
- Cars Mater-National Championship
- Cars Race-O-Rama
- Castlevania: Harmony of Despair
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Cel Damage HD
- Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer
- Crysis Remastered
- Danger Zone
- Dangerous Golf
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Chronicle
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Darkstalkers Resurrection
- Deadlight: Director´s Cut
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- Deception IV: Blood Ties
- Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness
- Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two
- Disney·PIXAR: Rebelle
- Disney·PIXAR Cars 2: The Video Game
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story 2: Buzz L'éclair
- Disney·PIXAR Toy Story Mania!
- Disney Universe
- Duke Nukem Forever
- Dynasty Warriors 6 Empires
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 6
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 7
- DYNASTY WARRIORS 7: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors 8
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends
- Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce
- Echochrome
- Ethan: Meteor Hunter
- Everybody's Golf
- Everybody's Tennis
- Faery: Legends of Avalon
- FALLOUT 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- FantaVision
- F.E.A.R. FIRST ENCOUNTER ASSAULT RECON*
- Forbidden Siren
- Frogger Returns
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES*
- G Force
- God of War III Remastered
- God of War: Ascension
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greg Hastings Paintball 2
- Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR-
- Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi*
- Hamilton’s Great Adventure
- Heavy Rain
- Hotline Miami
- HUNTED: THE DEMON’S FORGE
- Hustle Kings
- Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition*
- Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom
- Jak & Daxter: The Precursor Legacy*
- Jak 3
- Jak II
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jetpack Joyride Deluxe
- Jumping Flash! (PS1/PS4/PS4)
- Kinetica
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Knytt Underground
- Kung Fu Rabbit
- Kurushi
- Legasista
- LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
- LEGO Batman: The Videogame
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues*
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures*
- LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game*
- Lock’s Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Planet 3
- Lumines Remastered
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Magus
- Metro 2033 Redux
- Metro: Last Light Redux
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC Complete Edition
- Mount & Blade: Warband
- Mr. Driller (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- MX vs ATV: Alive
- NINJA GAIDEN 3: Razor’s Edge
- NINJA GAIDEN SIGMA 2
- NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Sphere of Influence
- Numblast
- Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee
- OKAGE: Shadow King
- Order Up!
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Papo & Yo
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension
- Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End
- PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap
- Pool Nation
- Port Royale 3 Pirates & Merchants Gold Edition
- Primal
- Proteus
- Puppeteer
- QUANTUM THEORY
- Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic
- RAGE
- Ragnarok Odyssey ACE
- Raiden IV: OverKill
- rain
- Rainbow Moon
- Ratatouille
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack In Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Nexus
- Ratchet & Clank : QForce
- Red Dead Redemption
- Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare
- Red Faction
- Red Faction II
- Red Faction: Guerilla Re-MARS-tered
- Red Johnson’s Chronicles – One Against All
- Resident Evil
- Resident Evil Code: Veronica X
- Resident Evil: Director's Cut (PS1)
- Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil The Darkside Chronicles
- Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles
- Retro/Grade
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- R-Type Dimensions
- Sacred Citadel
- Saints Row 2
- SAMURAI WARRIORS 4*
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shatter
- Skullgirls Encore
- Skydive: Proximity Flight
- Snakeball
- Sniper Elite V2
- Split/Second: Velocity
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars Racer Revenge
- StarDrone
- STRIDER
- Super Star Wars
- Syberia
- Syphon Filter
- Tekken 2
- The Awakened Fate Ultimatum
- The Guided Fate Paradox Full Game
- The King of Fighters XIII
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Mark of Kri
- The Raven Remastered
- TOKYO JUNGLE
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Toy Home
- Trash Panic
- TRINITY: Souls of Zill O’ll
- Tron: Evolution
- Truck Racer
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Urban Trial Freestyle
- VelocityUltra
- Vessel
- Volt
- Warriors: Legends of Troy
- WARRIORS OROCHI 3
- When Vikings Attack!
- Whispering Willows
- White Knight Chronicles
- Wild Arms (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- Wild Arms 3
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Worms Armageddon (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- Worms World Party (PS1/PS4/PS5)
- XCOM: Enemy Within
- Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z
- Zack Zero
- Zen Pinball 2
- Zombie Tycoon II: Brainhov’s Revenge