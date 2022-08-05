Envie de faire le plein de jeux pour les vacances d’été ? Besoin d’une petite pépite pour animer vos moments en famille ou entre potes ? Ça tombe bien, il y a plein de promos sur les jeux Nintendo Switch multi et coop !
Quand des promos se terminent, une nouvelle vague n’est jamais loin. Un constat qui s’applique aussi bien au PS Store qu’à l’eShop. Big N vient de lancer de nouvelles promos Nintendo Switch qui mettent à l’honneur les jeux multijoueurs et coopératifs. L’offre « Du multi en bonne compagnie » propose donc un rabais sur certains des meilleurs jeux pour jouer entre amis ou en famille.
Parfait donc pour ceux qui emmènent la Nintendo Switch pendant les vacances d’été. Ces nouvelles réductions se termineront cependant le 14 août. Mieux vaut donc ne pas passer à côté de cette occasion, d'autant que certaines exclusivités sont à prix réduit.
Les promos stars de la Nintendo Switch
- 1-2-Switch : 34,99 € (-30%)
- 51 Worldwide Games : 27,99 € (-30%)
- ARMS : 39,99 € (-33%)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection : 29,99 € (-50%)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition : 24,99 € (-50%)
- JUST DANCE 2022 : 25,19 € (-58%)
- LEGO Star Wars : La Saga Skywalker : 44,99 € (-25%)
- Let's Sing 2020 Hits Français et Internationaux : 21,99 € (-45%)
- Let's Sing 2022 Hits Français et Internationaux Platinum Edition : 53,99 € (-40%)
- Mario Tennis Aces : 39,99 € (-33%)
- MLB The Show 22 : 29,99 € (-50%)
- MONSTER HUNTER RISE : 29,99 € (-50%)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe : 39,99 € (-33%)
- Pokkén Tournament DX : 41,99 € (-30%)
- Sonic Colours: Ultimate : 25,99 € (-35%)
- Super Mario Party : 39,99 € (-33%)
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania : 23,99 € (-40%)
- Tetris Effect: Connected : 23,99 € (-40%)
- The Lapins Crétins : Party of Legends : 29,99 € (-25%)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 : 22,50 € (-49%)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! : 34,99 € (-30%)
Les jeux à moins de 20€
- Borderlands Legendary Collection : 19,99 € (-60%)
- Cake Bash : 13,99 € (-30%)
- Cérébrale Académie : bataille de méninges : 19,99 € (-33%)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled : 15,99 € (-60%)
- Don't Starve Together : 11,99 € (-20%)
- Fort Boyard Nouvelle Edition : 19,99 € (-50%)
- Gang Beasts : 17,99 € (-40%)
- Instant Sports Plus : 19,99 € (-20%)
- Journey to the Savage Planet : 11,99 € (-60%)
- LEGO City Undercover : 11,99 € (-80%)
- LEGO DC Super-Vilains : 11,99 € (-80%)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection : 17,99 € (-55%)
- LEGO Jurassic World : 12,79 € (-68%)
- LEGO Les Indestructibles : 11,99 € (-80%)
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes 2 : 11,99 € (-80%)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes : 16,79 € (-58%)
- LEGO NINJAGO, Le Film : Le Jeu Vidéo : 11,99 € (-80%)
- Minecraft Dungeons : 19,99 €
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate : 14,99 € (-70%)
- Mortal Kombat 11 : 14,99 € (-70%)
- MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2 : 13,99 € (-80%)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN : Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO : 14,99 € (-70%)
- NBA 2K22 : 14,99 € (-75%)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 : 10,49 € (-85%)
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat : 19,99 € (-50%)
- PHOGS! : 17,49 € (-30%)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid : 10,99 € (-45%)
- Programme d’entraînement cérébral du Dr Kawashima : 18,89 € (-30%)
- Project Winter : 11,99 € (-40%)
- Snipperclips – Les deux font la paire : 13,99 € (-30%)
- Streets of Rage 4 : 12,49 € (-50%)
- Team Sonic Racing : 15,99 € (-60%)
- Windjammers 2 : 15,99 € (-20%)
Les jeux Nintendo Switch à moins de 10€
- Among Us : 3,00 € (-30%)
- Astérix & Obélix XXL3: Le Menhir de Cristal : 6,99 € (-80%)
- Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition : 9,89 € (-67%)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection : 9,99 € (-75%)
- Buissons : 4,39 € (-45%)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! : 1,87 € (-87%)
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! : 6,71 € (-60%)
- Degrees of Separation : 3,99 € (-80%)
- Double Dragon 4 : 4,75 € (-49%)
- DOUBLE DRAGON : 3,49 € (-30%)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ : 8,99 € (-85%)
- FIFA 22 Édition Essentielle : 9,99 € (-75%)
- Get Packed: Couch Chaos : 8,39 € (-30%)
- GONNER2 : 3,24 € (-75%)
- Heave Ho : 3,99 € (-60%)
- Instant Sports Summer Games : 8,99 € (-55%)
- La Grande Aventure LEGO 2 : Le Jeu Vidéo : 9,99 € (-75%)
- LEGO Worlds : 9,89 € (-67%)
- Moving Out : 6,24 € (-75%)
- MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE : 8,39 € (-86%)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 2 : 5,99 € (-70%)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst HD : 5,99 € (-70%)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch : 3,49 € (-75%)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 3 - Deluxe Edition : 8,99 € (-85%)
- Overcooked! 2 : 6,24 € (-75%)
- Overcooked: Special Edition : 3,99 € (-80%)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition : 4,94 € (-67%)
- Scribblenauts: Showdown : 5,99 € (-85%)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI : 8,99 € (-70%)
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition : 8,24 € (-67%)
- STAR WARS Episode I Racer : 6,86 € (-50%)
- STAR WARS Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy : 9,99 € (-50%)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum'n'Fun! : 8,99 € (-85%)
- The Escapists 2 : 4,99 € (-75%)
- Trials Rising : 5,99 € (-70%)
- Trivial Pursuit Live! : 7,99 € (-60%)
- Unravel Two : 5,09 € (-83%)
- Windjammers : 5,99 € (-60%)