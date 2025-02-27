Le PlayStation Portal devient de plus en plus intéressant pour les joueurs. Désormais, il peut streamer plus de 200 jeux sans nécessiter de PS5. Une avancée majeure qui le rapproche d’une vraie console portable autonome. Sony ne communicant que très peu sur le sujet, un membre Reddit a dressé une liste. C'est assez énorme

Une énorme liste de jeux dispo sur le PlayStation Portal

Jusqu’ici, le PlayStation Portal servait uniquement à jouer à distance via la PS5 en Remote Play. Mais grâce à une nouvelle mise à jour, les abonnés PS Plus Premium peuvent maintenant accéder directement au cloud gaming. La semaine dernière, on vous parlait d’ailleurs de l’ajout de huit nouveaux jeux. Mais entre temps, un fan sur le forum bien connu Reddit a dressé la liste de l'ensemble des jeux compatibles. Et c'est tout simplement énorme.

Notons, le streaming sur PS Portal est encore en phase bêta. Pour l’instant, la fonctionnalité est uniquement accessible aux joueurs situés dans les régions couvertes par le PlayStation Plus Premium. D’autres pays, comme l’Australie, ont accès au PS Plus Deluxe, une alternative qui ne propose pas le cloud gaming, faute d’une connexion internet jugée assez stable par Sony. La liste des jeux est la suivante :

La liste du PlayStation Portable continue de s’agrandir, avec des ajouts réguliers. Un site non officiel, PSPortal.games, permet même de consulter les jeux compatibles selon votre pays et d’activer des notifications pour être informé des nouvelles sorties. La liste des jeux jouables sans PS5 est la suivante :