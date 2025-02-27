Le PlayStation Portal permet désormais de profiter d’une large sélection de jeux. Voici la liste complète… et elle est gigantesque ! De quoi passer des heures sur votre console.
Le PlayStation Portal devient de plus en plus intéressant pour les joueurs. Désormais, il peut streamer plus de 200 jeux sans nécessiter de PS5. Une avancée majeure qui le rapproche d’une vraie console portable autonome. Sony ne communicant que très peu sur le sujet, un membre Reddit a dressé une liste. C'est assez énorme
Une énorme liste de jeux dispo sur le PlayStation Portal
Jusqu’ici, le PlayStation Portal servait uniquement à jouer à distance via la PS5 en Remote Play. Mais grâce à une nouvelle mise à jour, les abonnés PS Plus Premium peuvent maintenant accéder directement au cloud gaming. La semaine dernière, on vous parlait d’ailleurs de l’ajout de huit nouveaux jeux. Mais entre temps, un fan sur le forum bien connu Reddit a dressé la liste de l'ensemble des jeux compatibles. Et c'est tout simplement énorme.
Notons, le streaming sur PS Portal est encore en phase bêta. Pour l’instant, la fonctionnalité est uniquement accessible aux joueurs situés dans les régions couvertes par le PlayStation Plus Premium. D’autres pays, comme l’Australie, ont accès au PS Plus Deluxe, une alternative qui ne propose pas le cloud gaming, faute d’une connexion internet jugée assez stable par Sony. La liste des jeux est la suivante :
La liste du PlayStation Portable continue de s’agrandir, avec des ajouts réguliers. Un site non officiel, PSPortal.games, permet même de consulter les jeux compatibles selon votre pays et d’activer des notifications pour être informé des nouvelles sorties. La liste des jeux jouables sans PS5 est la suivante :
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Destruction AllStars
- Dead Cells
- Röki
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Thymesia
- The Pedestrian
- The Gardens Between
- Spirit of the North - Enhanced Edition
- The Forgotten City
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- Sniper Elite 5
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Riders Republic
- Redout 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Paradise Killer
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Observer: System Redux
- Mortal Shell
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Monster Truck Championship
- Monster Boy and The Cursed Kingdom
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Maneater
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lake
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition
- Inscryption
- Hundred Days - Winemaking Simulator
- Humanity
- Human Fall Flat
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary Tale Adventures
- Ghostrunner
- Far Cry 6
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Death Stranding
- Dead by Daylight
- Cris Tales
- Control - Ultimate Edition
- Bugsnax
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Outriders
- Scarlet Nexus
- World War Z: Aftermath
- Hotline Miami
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
- FAR: Changing Tides
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Thrillville
- Shadowrun Returns
- Shadowrun Hong Kong
- Salt and Sacrifice
- Shadowrun Dragonfall
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command
- Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
- Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace
- Rally Cross
- Session: Skate Sim
- Back 4 Blood
- UNO
- Source of Madness
- PAW Patrol: Adventure City Calls
- Cursed to Golf
- Rain World
- Eldest Souls
- Roguebook
- Jet Moto 2
- Resistance: Retribution
- Tales of Arise
- The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition
- Mystic Pillars - Remastered
- Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R
- Jak and Daxter: The Lost Frontier
- Gods Eater Burst
- Resident Evil 3
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Cool Boarders
- Blood Bowl 3
- Stray Blade
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault II - The Hidden Empire
- Nour: Play with Your Food
- MediEvil
- Deliver Us Mars
- Construction Simulator
- Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare
- Dave the Diver
- Tales of Kenzera: ZAU
- Animal Well
- Worms Pinball
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Stranded: Alien Dawn
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- G-Police
- Deceive Inc.
- 2Xtreme
- Crime Boss: Rockay City
- Dredge
- Cricket 24
- Tomb Raider: Legend
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Sly Raccoon
- Police Simulator: Patrol Officers
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Ghosthunter
- Football Manager 2024
- Anno 1800 - Console Edition
- After Us
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy
- The Jackbox Party Pack 9
- Summoner
- Remnant II
- Ratchet & Clank: Size Matters
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous
- No More Heroes 3
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Jeanne d’Arc
- Deadcraft
- Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion
- Wild Hearts
- TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
- TimeSplitters
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Sword Art Online: Last Recollection
- Ride 5
- Cult of the Lamb
- TimeSplitters 2
- Crusader Kings III
- Under the Waves
- Space Engineers
- SkyGunner
- Secret Agent Clank
- Road 96
- Night in the Woods
- Mr Moskeeto
- Chernobylite Complete Edition
- The Plucky Squire
- The Last of Us Part I
- Two Point Campus
- Tour de France 2023
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me
- Return to Monkey Island
- Overpass 2
- Gris
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- Forbidden Siren
- Firefighting Simulator - The Squad
- Dead Island 2
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- Tails Noir
- Lawn Mowing Simulator - Landmark Edition
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Doom Eternal
- Call of the Sea
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Ascent
- Tennis World Tour 2 - Complete Edition
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- MotoGP 24
- Like a Dragon: Ishin!
- Killer Frequency
- Dying Light 2
- Clash: Artifacts of Chaos
- Chivalry II
- Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain
- Blood Omen 2: Legacy of Kain
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Dino Crisis
- Resident Evil Director’s Cut
- Sly 3: Honour Among Thieves
- Sly 2: Band of Thieves
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
- Forspoken
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly
- Coffee Talk
- A Space for the Unbound
- Biped
- Sonic Frontiers
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance
- Citizen Sleeper
- Poker Club
- Orcs Must Die 3
- ANNO: Mutationem
- MediEvil 2
- Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
- Atlas Fallen: Reign of Sand
- Indiana Jones and the Staff of Kings
- God of War Ragnarok
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Top Spin 2K25
- Mordhau
- Patapon 3
- Lost Record: Bloom & Rage Tape 1
- Somerville
- Tin Hearts
- Dropship: United Peace Force