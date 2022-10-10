Victime d'un malencontreux leak, Gotham Knights nous dévoile ses trophées et succès. Une liste qui fera certainement plaisir à ceux qui ne recherchent pas nécessairement la difficulté.
Avancé au 21 octobre prochain sur PS5, Xbox Series X|S et PC, Gotham Knights nous dit sur la chasse aux trophées et succès qui attend les joueurs.
La difficulté et la co-op non obligatoire pour le Platine
Attention aux spoilers, l'artbook de Gotham Knights est dans la nature et de nombreux détails sur le scénario inondent la Toile. Même le boss final n'y échappe pas. Et si vous vous voulez garder la surprise véritablement intacte, il vaut mieux de ne pas prendre connaissance des trophées/succès.
Si vous ne voulez pas jouer en co-op ou dans un niveau de difficulté élevé pour faire tomber le Platine, le jeu est fait pour vous. Il n'y a effectivement aucun trophée lié à ces deux éléments. Mais ce n'est pas pour autant que vous serez épargnés par les collectibles etc.
La liste des trophées et succès de Gotham Knights
Trophée Platine
- Heir to the Cowl – Earn every Trophy in Gotham Knights
Trophées Or
- He’d Be So Proud of You – Reach the maximum level as any member of the Batman Family
- Expert Crime Fighter – Prevent 250 crimes in Gotham City
Trophées Argent
- Snow Problem – Keep your cool and survive the storm at Elliott Center
- Universal Health Scare – Go to Gotham City General Hospital after visiting hours
- Rock and a Hard Place – Crack the case at Gotham Reservoir
- End of an Era – Complete all Villain Case Files
- A Momentum Occasion – Unlock all Momentum Abilities as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
- Not On My Watch – Successfully stop all Premeditated Crimes in a single night
- Dressed to Impress – Craft a complete set of Legendary equipment (Suit, Melee Weapon, Ranged Weapon)
Trophées Bronze
- Loose Ends – Complete Case File 01: BATMAN’S LAST CASE
- Whispered Words – Complete Case File 02: THE RABBIT HOLE
- Lock and Key – Complete Case File 03: IN THE SHADOWS
- Bad Apples in Every Orchard – Complete Case File 04: THE MASQUERADE
- From Inside Gotham’s Walls – Complete Case File 05: THE COURT OF OWLS
- Voiceless – Complete Case File 06: JACOB KANE
- Seeking Asylum – Complete Case File 07: THE LEAGUE OF SHADOWS
- Gotham Knight – Complete Case File 08: HEAD OF THE DEMON
- To the Victor Go the Spoils – Uncover a new problem at S.T.A.R. Labs
- Quartzer Life Crisis – Investigate the disruption at Quartz Labs
- Cooldown – Put an inmate back behind Blackgate’s bars
- Har, Har, Har, Very Funny – Visit an unlikely source at Blackgate Penitentiary
- Get ReQ’d – Discover a sketchy self-help program in Gotham’s streets
- Working Hard or Harley Working? – Interrupt a presentation at the Monarch Theater
- Something in the Clay – Unearth a Villain who shouldn’t be in Gotham City
- The Show Mud Go On – Crash a film set and anger the director
- The Batman Family – Play as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood
- Practice Makes Perfect – Complete all 16 Training Area exercises
- Gotham City Confidential – Find all of Bruce Wayne’s hidden audio recordings
- Solid Alibi – Successfully protect Batman’s secret identity
- Bat Out of Hell – Complete every Batcycle time trial
- Knighthood – Reach Knighthood with Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
- A Worthy Successor – Unlock the final Knighthood Ability tier for any member of the Batman Family
- First Step Into the Knight – Unlock an Ability for the first time
- Unstoppable Force – Unlock all four Momentum bars as Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, or Red Hood
- Family Meeting – Defeat 30 Mob Godmothers
- Shock Til They Drop – Defeat 45 Regulator Shockers
- Drone You Out – Defeat 30 Regulator Drone Masters
- Bulldozed – Defeat 30 Freaks Bulldozers
- Out of Their League – Defeat 45 League of Shadows Assassins and 30 Rocketeers
- The Man-Bat Family – Defeat 10 Man-Bats in Gotham City
- Talonted – Defeat 40 Feral Talons, 25 Gladiator Talons, and 15 Hunter Talons
- In Your Element – Inflict Elemental Effects on enemies 50 times
- Claiming the Mural High Ground – Discover all the murals for Tim’s Gotham City Street Art project
- History Major – Locate all Landmarks of Gotham City
- Batarang Collector – Retrieve every hidden Batarang in Gotham City
- Read Owl About It – Collect all missing pages from the mythical Historia Strigidae
- Protector of Gotham – Complete 50 Challenges
- Fusion Expert – Acquire 50 Modchips via mod fusion
